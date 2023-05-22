Reader supports Hodges for Charlestown mayor
A recent News and Tribune story about the upcoming Charlestown mayoral election contained candidate Ruthie Jackson’s goals for the city. It seems to me that her platform is an endorsement of what Mayor Treva Hodges has accomplished in the past three-plus years. Mayor Hodges gets a check-mark for achieving each of these items that are on Mrs. Jackson’s list:
Civic center inside city limits: CHECK. Action on that has been underway for a year or more.
Arts, Sports and Music for kids: CHECK. Already being offered.
Beautification of the city: CHECK. The city has never looked better, especially the town square; beautification of the city has remained a high priority.
Infrastructure: CHECK. Plans for a new sewer plant are well underway. Mayor Hodges got grants totaling $28-million to help fund it, which will reduce the average residential sewer bill by $80 a month. Many broken sidewalks were replaced, new sidewalks were installed, and several large drainage problems are being resolved.
Build on holiday traditions and put spotlight on town as a Christmas City: CHECK. The light show continues and decorations were improved. A highly popular Christmas Market was added, and that was included in the state tourism office’s spotlighting Charlestown as one of the top 20 Indiana Christmas cities in 2022.
The only thing new that Mrs. Jackson offered is very troublesome. She said “We need to be smart about what businesses are coming to town . . . make sure that it fits the aesthetic of what we want.” WOW! Where to start? In the past three years, there have been at least a dozen ribbon-cuttings and ground-breaking ceremonies for new or expanded businesses. Would Mrs. Jackson’s administration have disallowed any of those for the wrong “aesthetics?" Who is the “we” that will make those decisions? What are the “aesthetics” of what the “we” wants?
In spite of her claim to being “fluent in government” (whatever that means), Mrs. Jackson has an unusual concept of the proper role of city government. It is NOT to use “aesthetics” to pick and choose which new businesses are allowed into the city. It’s enough of a challenge to attract a new business. Image the difficulty if it had to submit its business plan to the city’s “aesthetics” guardians.
Count me out, Mrs. Jackson; I’ll stick with our present mayor. She has an impressive record, and understands how city government should function.
Judy Petrone
Charlestown
White supremacy isn't our greatest threat
As an American, I was annoyed to hear Joe Biden state in his commencement speech on May 13 at Howard University that white supremacy is the single "most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland."
Just on May 9, 2023, the account "~~datahazard~~" on Twitter shared data showing that over the past several decades, Blacks have killed whites in the United States at a far greater pace than whites have killed Blacks. After Datahazard posted the tweet, Twitter CEO Elon Musk replied to Datahazard, which allowed Elon's millions of followers to see the critical data. The data revealed that since 1968 there have been 145,500 whites murdered by Blacks (75.3% of the total), compared to 48,000 Blacks murdered by whites (24.7%). And this has occurred even though Blacks make up a far smaller percentage of the U.S. population than whites. Shouldn't that statistic be reversed if white supremacy really runs rampant in the U.S.?
Another statistic that proves Biden's white supremacy claim is bogus is that in the U.S., Asians drastically outpace white Americans in income earned per year. For example, the Peter G. Peterson Foundation listed the 2021 Median Household Income for Asians in the U.S. at $101,418, whereas Whites averaged $77,999. Shouldn't that statistic also be reversed if white supremacy is so paramount?
And Democrats will routinely point to white Americans wanting closed borders as an example of white supremacy. But it's not just white people that enjoy closed borders. The Youtube Channel "Liberal Hivemind" in a video posted May 14th, 2023, titled, "You won't believe your ears.." showed Black Chicagoans protesting in droves after the Biden Administration bussed a ton of illegal immigrants into their communities. And the arguments the Black Chicagoans made against illegal immigration are the same type of arguments you'll hear white conservatives make, as well as those that Barack Obama made against illegal immigration when he was courting voters in 2008. Is Barack Obama a white supremacist? Are Black Chicagoans white supremacists?
On a positive note, Biden's approval rating, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll released in May, had him at a scant 36%. So maybe his race-baiting rhetoric is starting to fall on deaf ears.
Clarence Leatherbury
New Albany
