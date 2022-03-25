Bourbon class a bad choice
Indiana University Southeast has greatly disappointed me. IUS shouldn’t be glamorizing a class on choosing, buying and drinking BOURBON.
As a former faculty member, IUS Medallion Honorary and receiver of my IU Doctorate on the campus I am deeply disappointed to hear IUS is currently hosting a class on bourbon. And charging to attend.
I have zero respect for the alcohol or tobacco industry and their insidious, relentless manner of making their products appear necessary for a happy, enjoyable life. Anything that alters the mind in such a negative manner is not necessary in life. The promotion of such is strictly PR, and in this case, misPRformation.
The well-known possible damage for each product is responsible for the loss of control, mind and life. And often by accident, the lives of other innocent people.
I've been in education since I was 20 years old. I'm 82 now and have spent every day of those years trying to educate people in various ways. Music has been primary in my life and that industry has always been replete with alcohol, smoking and other drugs. I've seen the destruction and ruined lives these products have caused and I decided long ago to SPEAK UP rather than remain part of the Silent Majority as though life never ends, and besides, "it's none of my business." Life just goes on forever. But it doesn't. And many lives end prematurely.
So, I remain convinced that IUS' participation in this Bourbon class is highly unnecessary and goes against everything education has taught me as well as putting the university in a bad light. I'm SURE the Bourbon industry, which Louisville, the state of Kentucky AND the Courier Journal are constantly pushing, is tickled to death with the thought of this class in alcohol being served up at a local university! The CJ just last week had a 12-page alcohol section on the joys of drinking. And the News & Tribune today has a man drinking on its front cover. The public needs no encouragement to drink other than to line the pockets of those companies with money.
Never in my life would I have thought I'd be spending my time writing about something that seems so obvious: HIGHER EDUCATION SHOULD NEVER PROMOTE OR GLAMORIZE ALCOHOL OR TOBACCO OR OTHER DRUGS, AND TAKE MONEY FOR DOING SO.
Jamey Aebersold
New Albany
Response to “Who Can You Trust Today?” Letter
I was appalled to read the letter making excuses for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The letter writer first referred to spy plane incidents from the 1960s and offered the opinion that Putin invaded Ukraine to call attention to American spying on Russia. How a Russian grievance dating back to the Khrushchev and Eisenhower era relates to today’s crisis is anybody’s guess. Surely the writer is aware that the U.S. and Russia have spied on each other for decades and continue to do so now. The writer would have us believe that Putin invaded Ukraine to call attention to something that everybody already knows.
The author then charges that “Biden and his family have been trying to Americanize Ukraine and enriching themselves in the process. How many U.S. missiles aimed at Russia did Biden plan to put on the Russian border? It was a security issue for Putin.” The writer thus tries to present Putin as the innocent victim and President Biden as the aggressor.
This is absurd. If President Biden wanted to put U.S. missiles on the border of Russia, he could have already done it by positioning them in any of the three Baltic Republics or Poland, all NATO members with vivid memories of atrocities committed against their people by Russia. It is a fair assumption that some or all of them would appreciate the added security of having such weapons as a deterrent to further Russian aggression. And what does the Putin defender mean by charging President Biden with trying to “Americanize” Ukraine? Promoting democracy and free market economics? Favoring a free press? Opposing the murder of political opponents? How is that a bad thing?
The Ukrainian people themselves have resolved to “Americanize” by bravely fighting to gain and protect the freedoms we Americans take for granted. By choosing to pursue membership in the European Union they have chosen Western values over submission to tyranny. To the extent that Presidents Biden or Reagan or Prime Minister Thatcher or Pope John Paul II all encouraged this process, freedom-loving people should support the living and honor the memory of those deceased champions of liberty.
The notion that Putin is on a spiritual quest to capture Kiev because of its significance to Russian Orthodox Christianity is equally ridiculous. Putin was previously a colonel in the KGB in service to the aggressively atheistic Communist Soviet Union. The Soviet Union suspended persecuting the church in World War II only to entice Christians to support the war effort. Is it likely that anyone professing Christian values could have risen to the rank of colonel in the KGB? What sort of Christian approves the deliberate bombing of hospitals, firing on civilians, killing children and making millions homeless in quest of a “spiritual” objective? Jesus must weep at such a diabolical perversion of his teaching.
Finally, in belittling Ukrainian President Zelensky the defender of Putin chooses to support the modern equivalent of Hitler over the modern equivalent of Churchill. President Zelensky has proven himself a valiant and eloquent leader. He stands with imprisoned Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, murdered anti-Putin dissident Boris Nemtsov, poisoned and disfigured former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko, murdered Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, and a host of other brave Russian dissidents who have dared to stand up to Putin and speak truth to power. These are the Profiles in Courage of our time. These are our Men and Women for All Seasons.
Mitt Romney proved prophetic in identifying Putin’s regime as the most dangerous evil now confronting the world. He recently said (as quoted in National Review):
“This is a brutal invasion of a free democratic people by an authoritarian thug. I join the world in awe of true heroes: the courageous President Zelensky, the brave Ukrainian soldiers, the citizen armies, the mothers cradling frightened children, and the journalists risking their lives to bring us truth.”
When Britain stood alone in 1940, Churchill said, “Give us the tools and we will finish the job.” Now, I who have been a moderate Democrat all my life, stand with Senator Romney and all the Republican and Democratic Senators and Representatives who call on the Biden administration and NATO to do more and to do it soon to support the brave Ukrainian people.
When I was a 10-year-old boy I sat with my classmates in St. Augustine’s parochial school to watch the inauguration of the first Catholic president on a small black-and-white TV set up on the Sister’s desk. We heard John F. Kennedy say: “Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and success of liberty.”
The nation took pride in that brave assertion, even as we went about our lives under the constant threat of nuclear war with the Soviet Union. Decades later and so many lives lost defending people who would not adequately defend themselves, whose leaders corruptly pocketed our aid, it is natural that we should be soured on riding to the rescue of just anyone who seeks our aid. We cannot be the policeman of the entire world. But the Ukrainians, like the British in 1940, have already given proof in blood of their own resolve to pay any price to assure the survival and success of liberty at the strategic gateway of the free world. Ukraine has become the rampart of liberty. Let us give them all the tools they need to destroy the evil juggernaut seeking to crush these heroic kindred spirits.
Steven M. Fleece
Charlestown
