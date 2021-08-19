Reader responds to letter about guns
This is in reference to Jamey Aebersold’s letter dated June 25. He directed a query to Mike Braun and Todd Young, Republican legislators, to eradicate the need for guns. I want to present my opinions.
Self-preservation is a basic need of man. It is part of his innate nature to protect himself when threatened. As long as violence is incorporated in the American society, can we expect individuals to not engage in self-defense? Of course not! If guns are outlawed, man will find alternative sources for defense.
Certain groups justify their need for guns. It is well known that elitists, businessmen and legislators believe they have the right to own guns because they are targets due to their high profile jobs/positions and status. I daresay that the wealthy democrats who are proposing gun control laws will own guns or have private police protection. Besides, legislators have protection through the federal government. A good example is Nancy Pelosi who lives in a gated community and has private police protection. These persons gain protection through someone else’s use of guns and can therefore justify non-ownership of same. Additionally, criminals and others who gain access to guns through the Black Market justify their need of guns for protection also.
Jamey Aebersold mentions 267 mass killings this year, some probably intended and others unintended, occurring during the extensive looting and destruction of shopping centers, federal and police buildings, etc. Some liberals I heard on TV even justified this destruction of property while at the same time proposed defunding the police.
Guns have been a part of American culture for centuries. According to the Washington Post, the average person owns eight guns. According to Lisa Dunn’s article in Guns and America, about 40 percent of households have someone who owns a gun. I believe those statistics are low. Additionally, more guns were purchased for self-defense than for the hunting sport in the past 20 years.
Since hunting remains a popular sport, it is doubtful these sportsmen will easily relinquish a favorite pastime. Additionally, women are increasingly attracted to this sport. Seemingly, astronomical amounts of money are invested in the clubs, organizations, clothing, and paraphernalia surrounding hunting. Guns are collector’s items. As to who gets grandpa’s shotgun is an important item in wills.
Gun control is a multi-faceted issue and there are no easy answers to this subject. In spite of gun laws, two groups will, in all probability, continue to have guns - the rich who believe they have the right to own guns for self-defense and the criminals. If the majority of Americans have their guns confiscated through gun laws, the question to ask is: “Would it be fair to leave those citizens without self-protection while the rich and criminals will, in all likelihood, continue gun possession? Most will likely answer an emphatic “No.” However, a law could to be written with controls such as forbidding ownership to those with mental illness and violent history, etc.
The National Riflemen’s article entitled, “Why Gun Control Never Works” reveals some important facts:
1. Crime goes down when good guys have guns.
2. Allowing law-abiding citizens more easy access to firearms does help reduce violent crime.
3. Cities with the strictest gun control laws have the highest crime rates.
4. Evidence shows that gun control does not reduce crime.
5. Crime Control works when gun control does not.
Sylvia Savage
Greenville
Leaving Afghanistan is the right move
Biden is right about pulling us out of Afghanistan. The current chaos was predictable just as it was getting out of Viet Nam and Russia pulling the plug after years of fruitless war in that country. We probably should have pulled out of there during the latter years of the Bush presidency and yes every year since then.
The country, Afghanistan, has had nothing but wars dating all the way back to the British in the 1800’s. History has shown General MacArthur’s advice to President Kennedy (“Anyone wanting to commit ground troops to Asia should have his head examined,”) is true throughout Asia.
My hat’s off to Joe on this one.
John Krueger
Clarksville
