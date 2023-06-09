Writer should lay off May
I am a subscriber to the NAT and enjoy it very much and have written a few times. What I have a concern with is one writer in particular, Larry Farr. It seems to me nearly every week when Tom May writes his column Mr. Farr has to respond in such a way as to seem to prove him wrong most of the time. Is Mr. Farr trying to say he is an expert on religion?
Mr. May is just expressing his views on a lot of subjects and does quote from Scripture. Mr. Farr seems to have a rebuttal for almost everything Mr. May writes concerning religion. Does he have his own version of the Bible? Is he trying to defame Mr. May or embarrass him? We have the right of free speech in this great country of ours and it should never be suppressed. Maybe Mr. Farr should agree to disagree and not be so critical of Mr. May by criticizing and at the same time agreeing with him. Mr. Farr, think about that please. Thanks.
Lou Kloufetos, New Albany
Reader responds to column
This is in Response to Tom May’s June 3, 2023, column, “What does honor our parents mean and how do we do it?”
“ – ten truths that regardless of your religion or philosophy of life can provide a moral or ethical compass for your behavior.” (From a previous column) So far, he has failed to do this but, not this time: he nailed it! The title says it all: as I have said in previous columns, he is at his best when he writes about issues not related to his personal Biblical interpretation. He is excellent at researching his modern-day topic, justifying his need to address it and possible solutions to the issue. As with previous columns I have complimented him on, this one is well worth your time!
Briefly, in Biblical context, “This commandment is not about honor and respect; it is about obedience and power.” (“The Founding Myth”, Andrew Seidel, page 205)
Thankfully, Mr. May doesn’t go there!
First, an apology to Ms. Beth Barker: she wrote an excellent column, quite a while ago, documenting why the breakdown of the family has had a major impact on modern day ethical problems and possible solutions. I regret not writing a letter telling her how much I appreciated the time, effort, and expertise she showed in her letter.
Mr. May provides documentation showing that family problems have a lot to do with polarized politics and the impact of difficult or negative relationships and that children are more successful, happier, and healthier when both parents provide needed love, acceptance, and guidance. (Keep in mind, these are highlights: he goes into much more detail.) Although the Commandment’s request for obedience is certainly applicable, the child relationship changes with time. When the mentoring environment is done with integrity and honesty, the child learns how to submit to authority along with developing positive relationships.
But Mr. May also addresses the obvious: what if a child’s circumstances are not ideal? It is natural to pay back evil for evil: we want justice. Mr. May gives and discusses three positive responses: forgiveness, pointing out that forgiveness is mainly for the forgiver to lessen the burden of anger; appreciate the good and pray for them (Well, two out of three ain’t bad.) Seriously, whether prayer works or not, for the religious person, prayer can bring the person praying an emotional peace.
Mr. May closes with three suggestions on being a parent worthy of honor: make your own moral character a priority to model for your children; help them identify good role models and teach them the importance and value of these Commandments. (Well, two out of three ain’t bad and, this time, I mean it!)
He doesn’t cover child abuse which is understandable. As I showed in my 10/11/17 letter, where I researched many of the Biblical experts and religions on the theodicy of child abuse, none of them have a rational answer which is why Bishop John Shelby Spong’s, “God as a verb”, which does give a rational answer, is the only possibility for me. Since I have a few words left, if you are ever curious of “God as a verb” theology, purchase Bishop Spong’s last book “Unbelievable”, where he summarizes his complete theology, giving rational, historical, and Biblical justification for his beliefs.
Larry Farr, Jeffersonville
