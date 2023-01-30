Librarians under attack again
For the third consecutive year, librarians are under attack by our state government. Once again, this attack is justified under the guise of protecting the most vulnerable among us: Children.
Indiana Senate Bill 12 allegedly aims to “protect” children from the nebulously named “harmful materials.”
You may wonder, upon reading this letter, what is so wrong with protecting children? I must regrettably inform you that this bill is not about that. Librarians are used to these attempts to limit free speech. Repeated book challenges and threats of defunding are ever-present worries among myself and my colleagues. This isn’t new to us.
What is new, however, is the threat of criminal charges for simply doing our jobs.
These bills, symptoms of the tsunami of anti-intellectualism, aim to intimidate us, under the threat of legal action, to curate our collections to the tastes of the most conservative individuals among us.
For every parent wary of their child “knowing too much” about people who are different from them, there are three more that champion this diverse knowledge. What about them?
I urge anyone who cares to write to their legislators and tell them to withhold their support from this incredibly problematic bill.
Katie Richardson, Charlestown
