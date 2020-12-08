Letters to the Editor

Harris decision puts us in harm’s way
I appreciate the staff editorial from the News and Tribune with regards to Dr. Tom Harris. I expected more from our County Commissioners. I hope they will reconsider their decision and follow the advice of the Floyd County Health Board. Speaking as a school leader, Dr. Harris has been a guide and educational tool for our school and our school families. He has been accessible, consistent, and research-based.
This is the most difficult year of all of our lives. Making decisions for others during this time makes things even harder. If there are concerns with the performance of Dr. Harris, I would have expected that there would have been direct communication and clear guidance by leadership to support the situation. We expect our young people in our community to follow this type of grace and courtesy and we should expect no less from our elected community leaders.
A change of leadership at this critical time puts our entire community in harm’s way, all without clear understanding for the abrupt change of course. I implore the Commissioners to reconsider.
Disappointed,
Barbara Burke Fondren, New Albany
Mootry bleach reference off the mark
In response to Primus Mootry’s [column] on Dec. 2, I would advise the author ensure he is in fact writing the truth, while discussing truth decay in America. I agree with his four points regarding truth decay, particularly with regard to people’s inability to distinguish truth from opinion. Number 4 is a salient point as well, because those institutions we are supposed to regard as the main truth in our society have been ravaged of late by people seeking their own glory at the expense of their respective institutions reputation. As a consumer of 24 hour news television, social media, print media, and a citizen of America, who are we to believe? We all know there are bad actors in all industries and facets of society, as well as political bias. The question ever most on my mind is what to believe?
To Mr. Mootry’s point, If I have a right leaning personality, and live in an echo chamber with other likeminded individuals and purposefully watch and ingest biased news sources that feed that, I’ll never escape that silo. Same with those who lean left. The truth becomes what you want it to be, what fits your narrative, your version of the truth. In that regard, I call Mr. Mootry out on his assertion in the 12th paragraph, to wit: “Most of us remember for example, his claim that ordinary bleach could be used to fight COVID-19”. (“His” referring to the President). Using Mr. Mootry’s advice, I fact-checked it. Read it for yourself at politifact.com; statesman.com; and chicagotribune.com.
Now, I’ll admit his comments were pithy, perhaps silly, and misconstrued. Worse, people listening took it out of context and some ingested bleach. However, in no transcript I’ve [referenced] did he make a “claim” bleach would fight COVID. He asked a question, about a potential cure, and whether bleach or disinfectants could potentially play a part. I agree with Mr. Mootry’s main point and agree that truth is in peril. But this President is not the first to butcher the truth, and I daresay won’t be the last. “I did not have sex with that woman.” “Read my lips, no new taxes.” “I am not a crook.” Mr. Mootry’s point would have been better served had he not injected his opinion.
Clay Gabhart, Charlestown
Act to ensure student, worker safety
Nearly all can agree that it is time to put 2020 in the rear-view mirror. But we can’t close the books on what we must do to make the new year as healthy and prosperous as possible.
While we will have a new calendar in place soon, COVID-19 is on its own schedule. With renewed coronavirus surges likely to continue in the months ahead, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and the Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA) are coming together to urge Hoosier organizations and individuals to redouble virus mitigation efforts.
The strategies to accomplish this imperative are not new. But they are the primary steps to benefit students, teachers, employees and businesses:
• Wear a face covering when outside of the home to protect you and others.
• Avoid public gatherings and follow social distancing guidelines.
• Wash your hands often.
• Stay home if you are feeling ill.
It’s true that the Indiana Chamber and ISTA do not see eye-to-eye on every issue. But this is all about each and every person doing what is best for their own families, our people and our state. It is critical that we do so now.
It is all about people — today’s employees and our future workforce. Our workplaces and schools are inextricably tied in how we address this pandemic. The strains on the education system directly impact the workplace as well with parents/workers caught in a nearly impossible balancing act.
Our teachers and schools have done a tremendous job to provide safe and very different learning environments. But we can’t keep our teachers and students safe, as well as employees at all businesses, without vigilance in following these safety precautions.
We join state and local government leaders, as well as Indiana’s leading health care organizations, to emphasize the impacts of this pandemic beyond the critical health care factors.
The news about vaccines and antibody therapies is welcome, but neither will be an immediate solution. We must execute these important safeguards to protect our people and to open (or reopen) schools and businesses safely with the ability to remain that way.
Kevin Brinegar, Indiana Chamber of Commerce president and CEO
Keith Gambill, Indiana State Teachers Association president
