Reader supports Hodges for mayor
Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges has done an outstanding job in getting an unprecedented $32 million in grants to fund major projects in the city. A huge portion of that money was from competitive grants, as other cities, counties and various boards were trying to get the same dollars. A prime example is the funding for a new sewer plant, which will cost about $40,000,000. She got a whopping $27,475,000 in grants and special funding for that project. That’s more than half the total cost, and will save the average customer $60/month on their sewer bill.
In the first three years of her administration, Mayor Hodges got $1,843,356 in Community Crossings grants, money that was used to pave city streets. She got $ 500,000 in OCRA grants $ 400,000 was used to support small business during the pandemic, $ 100,000 was used to hire a social worker.
Mayor Hodges’s opponent in the upcoming mayoral election would have you believe all that grant money was just something that the city automatically received. She said, “Grants have been given to Charlestown, but no more than other cities.” Maybe she doesn’t understand the concept of competition for grant dollars, but she should know better. After all, she once said she is “fluent in government.” Unfortunately, some of her supporters have picked up on her false and misleading statement, and are running with it. In a recent meeting of the City Council, member B.J. Steele said it was just “dumb luck” that the city got all that grant money. What an absurd statement.
Voters, I hope you will focus on the facts and ignore any attempt to mislead you about how the city got all those grants. The record is clear; In a fiercely competitive environment, Mayor Hodges succeeded in bringing $ 32,000,000 to the city. Her hard work and perseverance produced a huge win for all of us.
She is the obvious choice to be our mayor for the next four years.
Shelly Haggard, Charlestown
Tobacco use among women remains high
Unfortunately, tobacco use among women remains a serious problem: according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) nearly 20 million women currently smoke, an estimated 200,000 women die every year from smoking. In Indiana, the smoking rate for women is 18.5 percent, which is higher than the national average of 10.1 percent.
Women who smoke are at least twice as likely to have a preterm birth, which is the leading cause of infant mortality in Indiana. Indiana also has the 7th highest infant mortality rate in the nation and is 3rd in the U.S. for maternal mortality. Smoking is one of the most important modifiable causes of poor pregnancy outcomes. Studies show that smoking during pregnancy increases the risk of stillbirth by almost 50 percent and neonatal death by over 20 percent.
Now more than ever, focus should be placed on helping women quit smoking. Maternal exposure to secondhand smoke during pregnancy raises the risk of low birth weight, and both smoking during pregnancy and secondhand smoke exposure increases the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Secondhand smoke exposure also increases the chances that a child will suffer from coughs and wheezing, lower respiratory infections, ear problems, and asthma. Quitting smoking has numerous health benefits for women.
The Indiana Tobacco Quitline (1-800-QUIT-NOW) offers free, evidence-based cessation treatment to help tobacco users quit and stay quit. Pregnant tobacco users who call the Quitline receive even greater intensity of behavioral support. The treatment plan is tailored to meet their needs, and for those who quit, the Quitline offers additional postpartum contact to prevent relapse.
The Clark County Tobacco Prevention Coalition meets every 4th Tuesday of the month. For meeting details please contact the Tobacco Prevention Coordinator: Shercola Kone’ @ 812-288-6451 Ext. 2112.
Shercola Kone, Tobacco Prevention Coordinator, Clark County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.