Reader questions Grooms' resignation
Like many others, I was surprised when state Sen. Ron Grooms announced he was resigning a year before the end of his term. The practice of elected officials resigning early is a growing trend. About 20 percent of Indiana's legislators were chosen by a caucus of party insiders rather than being elected by voters. This is troubling.
Sometimes a resignation is unavoidable as a result of health, a change of employment or other life circumstances. But all too often the reason is political. When the party elite, rather than voters, get to install their preferred candidate, it gives their pick an advantage when the next election rolls around, making it less likely voters will have a true say.
It’s not surprising that many voters have grown cynical about a process that seems to bypass them. The right thing for the party leaders of Senate District 46 to do is to choose a civic leader who pledges to spend the remaining year of the term advancing the interests of Clark and Floyd counties and has no plans to seek election in the new district.
Choosing someone who is above the fray would ensure that the public interest -- not self-serving political interests -- will be served. And next May, all Republican voters will have the chance to choose among the candidates in the primary election and help restore confidence in our electoral system.
Scott Stewart
New Albany
Parks provide a sanctuary
Thank You to the City of Jeffersonville Parks and Recreation Department staff!
In March of 2020 when the pandemic meant I had to work from home, restaurants became either drive-throughs or take-outs and travel was restricted, the city parks became a sanctuary of normalcy and peace for me.
Vissing is the park closest to where I live and every morning, weather permitting, I rejoice that I can walk on the outer and inner loop wooded trails, watch the squirrels, see the wildflowers/weeds and hear the birds. Sometimes after a high wind and storm one of the trails gets blocked with a fallen tree. I send an email to Cindy at the parks and recreation department and usually by the next day the park team has cleared the trail. They have a big job taking care of the city’s parks and they are to be commended for their dedication, commitment and efficiency!
To the people who use the Vissing Park shelter houses, basketball court, and two baseball diamonds. Garbage cans are provided and numerous, please use them. The Park staff have plenty to do without cleaning up your trash. It is unfortunate you were not taught to respect the earth and facilities that have been created for your enjoyment. To fellow dog walkers, poop bags are available in two locations, use them and please obey the leash rule.
Beth Snyder
Jeffersonville
