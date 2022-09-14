Council should approve merit increases
At its September meeting the Charlestown Common Council tabled Mayor Treva Hodges’ proposed 2023 salary ordinance for city employees, which included $22,000 for merit-based increases. Those increases would be on top of the cost-of-living increase to be given to all city employees.
Merit pay is a useful tool in motivating employees to improve their job performance. Employees who are fairly compensated for going above and beyond what’s expected are more likely to stay with the city. Conversely, a highly skilled employee that routinely gives extra effort, but is unfairly compensated, is more likely to take a job elsewhere that pays the going market rate. That’s a risk the city should not take, especially in today’s tight labor market. It would be a huge mistake to hamstring the mayor’s efforts to manage city employees in a manner best suited to keep a stable workforce.
Only the mayor has the authority to manage city employees and judge their performance. That authority cannot be shared with the Common Council, nor should it be. If the Council denies the mayor the funds to award merit increases, they would do so under the assumption that no city employee is entitled to extra pay for outstanding job performance. It seems to me that would be a back-door method for the Council to usurp some of the mayor’s authority.
I respect the differences in opinion about merit pay, but I think that issue is more properly decided at the next election, which is only 14 months away. I think the responsible position for the Council is to include money for merit increases in the 2023 and 2024 budgets, as submitted by the mayor. I urge the Council members to vote “Yes” when the ordinance comes up for a vote at their next meeting.
Clark Bottorff
Charlestown
Eberle-Peay great choice for judge
I am the President and CEO at Hispanic Connections. I help people with their immigration and naturalization needs. I deal with a population that can be highly dysfunctional, or have dysfunction within the families. We deal with latchkey kids, domestic violence, and just the whole gamut of family dysfunction.
Floyd County needs to have a judge that is truly well-versed in family law and is aware of the problems that families have today. It is important to have a judge that is compassionate, experienced, knowledgable, just and be able to give impartial verdicts, so that families are not impaired for life. Sometimes the decisions judges make are really tragic.
From what I have seen, Dana Eberle-Peay is an excellent professional. She's the one we need in this position. She is awesome!
Lilian Rose
Jeffersonville
