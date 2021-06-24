Fighting the foes of freedom
As I sit here confined in Facebook jail, I pondered the “community standards” of which the algorithmic gods have stated I blasphemed.
As I have gotten older, I’ll be 62 this September, I find time a precious commodity. While I have some friends who are the complete opposite in terms of our world view, we are at least civil in our disagreement and the friendship survives despite the difference.
There is a generational divide here I am seeing. Usually males in particular under 40 are very aggressive with their political ideology. If you differ, you are dirt. You have no value. You must be silenced. This I believe is the foundation of this so-called “cancel culture” our society is experiencing today.
America is at a fork in the road. It is a dirty fork, too. One road is paved and safe, the other is muddy, dangerous and a perilous cliff is at the side of that road.
As I have time to ponder in this cyber prison, I look ahead to the next decade. How will America be in 2031? If you violate community standards in 2031 will your debit and credit cards not work? Will you have a Community Violation Tax of $666.66 added to your income tax bill payment on DEMAND from the Indiana Department of Revenue?
Freedom of thought and the Constitutional right to speak is what has made America so special in this very cruel, intolerant, hate-filled world. I believe there is still time to change the course of America and to redeem ourselves and our liberties.
As many of you already know this “letter” is an homage to two heroes of mine, Pastor Martin Luther King and Pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer.
Brother Martin wrote, “Let us all hope that the dark clouds of racial prejudice will soon pass away and the deep fog of misunderstanding will be lifted from our fear drenched communities, and in some not too distant tomorrow the radiant stars of love and brotherhood will shine over our great nation with all their scintillating beauty.”
Brother Dietrich wrote, “To do and dare — not what you would, but what is right. Never to hesitate over what is within your power, but boldly to grasp what lies before you. Not in the flight of fancy, but only in the deed there is freedom. Away with timidity and reluctance! Out into the storm of event, sustained only by the commandment of God and your faith, and freedom will receive your spirit with exultation.”
For those of us who will fight the foes of freedom whether it is in the guise of Facebook censorship, vaccination passports, Critical Race Theory that continues to divide the races or the evil of anti-Semitism, all these evils in my view are fostered by a growing totalitarian desire by a small percentage of very wealthy and politically powerful people to control the individual spirit to destroy small business ownership, individual religious beliefs and private property rights here in America and around the free world.
This upcoming decade is a time of maximum danger for the freedom loving people of the United States. You and I have a scheduled meeting with providence and our current free-will choices and ALL the choices of this coming decade will determine our outcome.
The time ahead will not be easy and it will require effort and energy dedicated to the cause of liberty.
However, in the end, your children and all the generations to come will thank THIS generation of Americans for fighting not only for our own freedoms but for theirs as well.
Rev. Mark J. Powell, 2022 U.S. Senate candidate for the LPIN nomination, Whiteland
'A melting pot of racists'
"July 4th, Independence remembered."
"But" what of blood and soil? This phrase was not coined by men in whitened robes with pointed hoods. The creator God designed, blood and soil first with Father Abiwam. God gave Abraham the covenant land of Israel for his descendants, and it was their promised land, through which all other nations would be blessed.
Likewise the United States is where the whole world has been scattered and collected on one continent. Americans are a nation of immigrants, aliens from the concept of blood and soil.
Europe and other nations around the world embarked on a great experiment that has lasted over 200 years. "But now" the robes and pointed hats have shown through who we really are; a nation of racists, multicolored racists whose blood and soil cries out for vengeance against any other race different from their own.
A melting pot of racists, stirred and boiling over to the point of destroying the nation, America that has fed, clothed, and educated them.
The stench of this collective humanity has reached to the heavens; judging not far behind.
Happy birthday America you racist devil.
Happy birthday America or what little there is left of it.
Leroy Heil, Jeffersonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.