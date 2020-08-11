Letters to the Editor

Enable Hoosiers who want to cast ballots by mail to do so
Indiana is at the forefront of a surge in weekly new coronavirus cases, even higher now than at the height of the Governor’s "stay-at-home" order in the spring. Just [last] week the owner of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced that fans will be banned from the stands when the race takes place later this month due to increasing COVID-19 transmission rates. As schools begin to reopen, “confirmed COVID-19 cases among Indiana students and teachers force districts to adjust reopening plans,” reported WFYI. Clearly our state has a long way to go before getting back to normal.
We have an important election coming up in November, one in which every eligible voter should have equal opportunity to participate. Instead of making it easier for all voters to cast ballots, the state has taken the position that "normal" voting practices will be used for early in-person voting and on Election Day itself. And if you want to vote by mail, you have to fit into one of 13 narrow categories.
If you are under the age of 65, are not disabled, and will not be out of the county where you are registered to vote, you are not qualified to vote by mail. If you fear poor air circulation at polling sites, lack of enforcement for mask-wearing and social distancing, and long lines with plenty of opportunities for the virus to spread, it is not enough. The Governor has been clear — fear of contracting COVID-19, no matter how rational that fear, is no excuse for voting by mail.
Why is the state forcing voters to choose between this fundamental right and our health and safety? At a [recent] news conference former Republican Lt. Gov. John Mutz asserted that our state leaders are digging in their heels on no-excuse absentee voting for political reasons. This is shameful.
Even more shameful was the comment made by Indiana Election Commission Chair Paul Okeson, as quoted in the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette on Sunday, August 2nd: “Hey, you have to make a choice in life.” As the Gazette put it, “thousands of Hoosiers who voted by mail in June will [now] have to weigh the risk to their health versus their right to vote.” This appalling disregard for the safety of Hoosier voters rests squarely on the shoulders of the Indiana Election Commission, and particularly on Okeson. This cavalier attitude to voters’ lives and their health is disturbing.
Voters should not have to choose between voting in-person or not voting at all. They should have the choice between voting in-person or voting by mail.
Indiana voters deserve better from the Chairman of our own election commission. Indiana voters want the same opportunity to vote by no-excuse absentee ballot as voters in 43 other states. Indiana voters need action now from our state leaders.
Julia Vaughn, Common Cause of Indiana
Barbara Tully, Indiana Vote By Mail
Chrystal Ratcliff, Greater Indianapolis NAACP
Linda Hanson and Barbara Schilling, League of Women Voters of Indiana
Arielle Brandy, Vote Safe Indiana
Rima Shahid, Women4Change Indiana
Doctor: Wearing a mask effective in preventing COVID-19
Like thousands of my fellow physicians who are members of the Indiana State Medical Association, I applaud Gov. Holcomb’s mandate for Hoosiers to wear face masks in public to prevent another surge of COVID-19.
Many of the patients I care for in southern Indiana are at risk for serious complications if they become infected with the coronavirus. But wearing a mask is a minor inconvenience compared to the dangers of COVID-19 no matter what age you are. Young and old alike who test positive have described their symptoms as the worst illness they have ever experienced. We are only beginning to learn about the long-term implications for the health of those who are infected.
Wearing a mask is the most effective way to prevent COVID-19 in addition to staying at least six feet apart from others and washing hands often. The emerging evidence from clinical and laboratory studies prove that cloth face coverings reduce the spray of respiratory droplets when properly worn over the nose and mouth. And studies have shown no significant decrease in oxygen and no increase in carbon dioxide levels.
Take it from a local doctor — and please mask up when out in public and when social distancing is not possible. It’s effective, safe and necessary to protect Indiana’s public health and economy. Most importantly, masks save lives — perhaps yours and those of your loved ones, friends, neighbors and co-workers.
If we are successful in reducing COVID-19 by wearing a mask, all of Indiana can get back to school, back to work and back to doing all the things we cherish as Hoosiers.
Deepak Azad, MD, Floyds Knobs, Past President, Indiana State Medical Association
