We can’t force renewable energy projects on communities
These days, we often hear stories about renewable energy projects popping up across the country. They offer lavish praise and push for more renewable projects to be developed, but in all these stories, we rarely hear about the local communities where they are being built and the impacts these projects have on the folks who live there. This one-sided storytelling is missing a critical detail: many local communities in Indiana and around the country don’t want renewables in their backyards, yet many may be forced to accept them anyway.
Investing in new sources of energy isn’t a bad thing by any means, as a diverse energy portfolio is important to keep rates down and provide reliable energy for consumers. The problem is that oftentimes, renewable energy projects are being built in spite of intense backlash from local communities.
The issue that many local communities have with renewable energy projects is that they upend the way of life that these communities have long enjoyed. Wind and solar farms take up significant space from farmers, can disrupt local wildlife, and can eliminate the peaceful, untapped nature that draws many people to rural living.
In Indiana, this is becoming an increasingly contentious issue. For example, the Mammoth Solar Farm project in Pulaski County - a solar farm roughly the size of Manhattan - has been met with intense backlash from locals who fear the project’s enormous size will damage the area’s long standing agricultural heritage. Yet the project is moving forward anyway. As utilities and government activists continue to push for new renewable projects, stories like this will become all too common.
To combat this, 34 Indiana counties have zoning ordinances that restrict wanton placement of renewable energy projects in their areas, and many local towns have their own policies in place as well. Yet despite this clear signal that renewable energy projects are not welcome in certain places, the Indiana legislature may well override them.
In 2021, the legislature proposed a bill that would have forced every county in the state to adopt policies that open the door for renewable projects to be built even if they don’t want them. While the bill ultimately failed, some version of it could very well come back as utilities continue full steam ahead to build new renewable projects.
On top of this, local Indiana communities are also being ignored as our utilities rapidly close coal-powered electricity facilities to make way for the new renewable projects. This is costing many Hoosiers their jobs and livelihoods, and taking critical engines of economic growth away from rural communities. The rapid closure of functioning coal-powered facilities, and the unwanted development of renewable projects, is a double-whammy that’s leaving local communities without a voice.
We need a better way forward that balances sustainable growth of energy resources with honoring the wishes of local communities. A community that wants a renewable energy project should be able to build one, but no community should be forced to give up land for a project it doesn’t want.
Indiana has long been a state that values the voices of its local and rural communities. As we chart a new future of energy development in our state, it is critical that our state utilities and government officials hear the calls of local regions and respect their wishes, especially if they say “no” to an energy project they don’t want.
Dianna Pruett, Corydon
Reader responds to letter
This is in Response to Bob Ammerman’s 6/14/23 letter, “May is a good man, columnist.”
As I said in my previous letter, any letter addressing me will be read, seriously considered, and responded to, if appropriate.
The following words were applied to me as far as my letters I write referring to my disagreements and, I assume, my agreements, with Mr. May from Mr. Ammerman: “obsessed”, “personal vendetta against”, “attempting to discredit and destroy”, “attacks disgusting and without merit”, “ridicule”, “fragile ego”, “proving his superiority”, “see his name in print”, “destroy any credence in the Bible and Christianity”, “Holy God might free one of any spiritual accountability”, “seems to gloat when he thinks he has check-mated any”, “probably frustrates”, “cannot get a reaction”, “rants and ridicules as exemplary of the fairy tale”, “congratulates himself on his ‘superior’”, “condescendingly give”, “seeks his ‘seal of approval’”, “always count on”.
Ah, Mr. Ammerman! At no time have I ever used such insults or any insults on Mr. May in my letters. I state where I agree or disagree with him and then provide evidence to support my position. As promised, I have seriously considered your letter and gave it the appropriate response it deserves.
Larry E. Farr
Jeffersonville
