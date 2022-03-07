Time to stop living in the past
I read Beth Barkers Letters to the Editor on March 1, 2022 and it is time for people like Beth to move on and stop living in the past. I am a long term Republican and may share similar views, however the elections are behind us, we have a new president and administration which are now our leadership and it is time to move forward.
Our founding fathers created a dynamic democracy that gives each of us the chance to vote regularly to select our representation at the local, state and federal levels and we must respect and accept that. My advice is if you do not like what you are getting, then get on your feet and get involved with new ideas and actions and then let the voting public make their decision. Words fall on deaf ears, physical action drives change. It is up to the voters to do their due diligence on selecting candidates and if they choose not to do so then shame on them. We need to stop being divisive and picking spots on left and right and start being Americans knowing at times we do not get what we want and have to make sacrifices knowing at other times we will be recipient of things that are good for us and our community. I fully respect everyone's right to the open dialogue and a free press, however let's work to make things better.
Jim Reed
Floyds Knobs
Education agendas are reason for concern
There have been several articles lately about legislation concerning school curriculum. Activists and some teachers are up in arms because people challenge their intentions and want some curbs placed on what they teach. CRT is just one of the topics creating much discussion. Parents or anyone who dares to challenge those goals for today - or proposed for tomorrow - have been labeled with such strong labels as domestic terrorists, racists, white privileged, or worse.
Sixty years ago many things occurring in California were almost jokingly labeled or described as "crazy" and typical of the West Coast. We often felt comforted that those extreme ideas and social practices were confined to California. But, ideas once considered extreme and "West Coast" have spread across our Nation and infiltrated most of our universities and now public schools. There was a time in the past when teachers were elevated on a pedestal and revered as role models for children and society. The scrutiny and standards demanded of teachers back in the 19th Century would probably be considered oppressive by today's teachers.
We are grateful that our children were students during the 1980's and 90's. They were led by many outstanding educators, with high morals, academic standards, and admirable personal principles. Parents believed, with good reason, that our children were receiving a quality education, free of harmful influences. We now have grandchildren in other areas of Indiana and out of state and we find ourselves increasingly concerned about trends and what they might face some day.
John Krull, professor of Journalism at Hanover and guest columnist for the Tribune, is a very gifted writer. I've often questioned why he frequently presents only liberal views. He mentioned in one of his articles that he had once been head of the Indiana Civil Liberties Union. Once a very conservative voice for the concerns of ordinary citizens, the ACLU along with groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center, George Soros' Open Society, etc. have become some of the most radical leftist groups operating today. Mr. Krull, and others almost intimate that parents must be incapable of appraising curricula, materials, or educational standards. Apparently school board members and education-major trained instructors are the only ones gifted in knowing what is best for today's children. There was a time we would have agreed with that presumption. He even commented that one of these days we will be doubting that 2 plus 2 equals 4. Is he unaware that that proposition has been espoused for several years now in the Pacific Northwest? It is now considered "racist" to insist on traditional mathematics, English grammar and academic subjects. In fact, Bill Gates just announced a major donation to "New Math Curriculum" - on Dismantling Racism in Mathematics.
Media personalities and certain teachers also seem to feel that concerned parents want all teaching about civil rights, the Holocaust, race, slavery, etc. dropped from any teaching or discussion. On the contrary, we feel these things need to be taught. Why did the Generals and others feel it important that Auschwitz, Dachau, and other concentration camps be preserved? They feared the day would come when people would deny that the Holocaust actually happened. But we are seeing certain universities, and now even into lower grade levels of the public schools, that are already denying the truth and reality of that terrible event in history. However, these topics for curriculum need to be taught honestly and without ulterior motives.
The basics seem to be taught less and less. Revelations about schools such as in Baltimore show that the majority of high school graduates there cannot read, pass basic math tests, etc. Yet, they are conferred diplomas so as not to be considered racist or discriminating against certain segments of the population. Years ago the ACT and SAT tests were revised downward. It was determined that students were not academically prepared for the difficult tests as they had been for years. Today, go to any fast food restaurant or commercial store. Sadly, almost no employee could make change if it weren't posted on the cash register in front of them. Sadly, in many states, we see students who can't read or do basic math, but they know how to stage protests.
Recently discovered emails to 11-13 yr olds in a Minnesota school revealed that teachers were instructing students how to form and participate in protests without parents' awareness. Parents in other states are discovering materials showing students how to get an abortion without parental knowledge or consent. Pornographic literature and study guides are being taught to elementary and even kindergarten students.
Concerned parents are labeled as almost domestic terrorists. The NSBA requested the Department of Justice to label parents as such. Some schools recently accidentally exposed compiled data bases listing parents who question teachers' and schools' practices. One school district in Rochester, MI (outside of Detroit) even spied on parents, compiled a dossier of their social media activity and reported such activity to the employers of those problematic parents ("problematic" - as they were politically conservative.) The WOKE ideology and agenda today is actually very anti-American and seeks to turn the younger generation against our Country.
Are all teachers suspect or propagandists? Of course not. We have been very fortunate here in Floyd County to have many wonderful, highly qualified, trustworthy teachers. But the teacher from Jeffersonville organizing demonstrations before the Indiana legislature makes we wonder if she has fears of parents knowing what she wants to introduce to her students and classes?
The recent heartbreaking story of the local Scribner eighth grader tragically committing suicide causes increased concerns. Introducing teaching curriculum and practices that could pit students against one another because of their race or social status or to stigmatize students on racially divisive goals makes us fear that we would be hearing of more tragic events like this in our own community.
Many of us have an additional concern. It is openly stated by groups like Black Lives Matter and other radical leftist organizations that one of their goals is to destroy or abolish the nuclear family unit. Many would like to remove all children from their parents in order to indoctrinate the children and shield them from the teachings and influence of their parents or families at home. Too much of this has been published and spoken on college campuses and in public forums to be denied. As helpful as it might be to some families with Biden's proposed universal childcare, many believe this is merely another ploy to remove children from the home and parental influence at even an earlier age.
So - are we concerned? Have we become cautious and even suspicious? Are we wanting to protect our children from what so many of us consider dangerous and harmful? You better believe it. And it is time more people open their eyes to what is transpiring in America. Is it our goal to be antagonists or adversaries to our local teachers? No. Our beef is not with teachers per se. Our concerns are for the propaganda and values being espoused by an increasing number of people in positions of influence over our youth.
One last concern related to all of this: We truly believe that the majority of Clark and Floyd County residents are not rabid liberals. Is it too much to ask to occasionally have some "conservative" editorials and articles in the Tribune? When guest editorials are included from cities like Kokomo, Anderson, etc. they are always very liberal. Sound, reasonable conservative writers are not that hard to find. Or does the leadership of the Tribune not wish to allow alternative, logical thought to be presented to our community?
A concerned citizen not content to just sit by,
Bob Ammerman
New Albany
