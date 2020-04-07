Letters to the Editor

Our lives depend on you staying home
We in Indiana are under a stay at home order and suppose to be practicing social distancing. One would never know this by looking around our town! The parking lot at Lowe’s was full, the golf course was full and believe me those people were not 6 feet apart! How are we ever going to get a handle on this if we all don’t do our part! Those people could be responsible for another’s death. Please stop and think about what you are doing, our lives might depend on it!
Wilma Carroll, Jeffersonville
America’s ‘time out’ should be over
George Washington rallied citizen soldiers from the Delaware, Donald Trump rallies citizen soldiers from the Potomac. Washington’s citizens were sickened with smallpox into death. Trump’s citizens are sickened with COVID-19 unto death.
Did Washington call time out? No. Has Trump called time out, enough? Yes.
Had Washington not persevered, the revolution would not have been won. If Donald Trump doesn’t persevere and move forward, what will be the consequences? Can the nation survive?
With war there are casualties, with disease there are casualties. A born leader of any caliber will try and prevent as humanly possible any unnecessary deaths.
However the prize whether war or disease is to keep the greater whole intact. Sacrificing the whole to save a few who would be lost is not good generalship. People die, people are going to die. This is the norm of all life cycles. Life is and can be hard. But, survivors move on and that is what we should do with COVID-19. Bury the dead and those about to die and keep the nation whole intact.
As a matter of record, prepare as best one can for the next war or epidemic, where people are going to die, but the nation must always survive for the next generation to carry forth.
Leroy Heil, Jeffersonville
