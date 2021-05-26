Unvaccinated person felt she was ‘treated as a second-class citizen’
Discrimination is taking on a new look and it is quickly becoming the acceptable “normal.”
After nearly two years of waiting for an opportunity to enjoy outdoor concerts once again, I was excited to surprise my husband with tickets to Penny Lane at the Park. As the event grew closer, I received several email updates concerning parking, allowable items, COVID safety, entry and re-entry, etc. All seemed reasonable and understandable until I received one more safety update. It seems that, due to predicted, high temperatures, a tent was being added for shade. This tent was intended for “vaccinated guests only.” In addition, the tent would allow chairs and blankets to be brought in for comfort. Also, two “vaccinated guests only” dance areas were being added in front of the stages. Then I read on to discover those who could not be vaccinated or chose not to be would have access to the Pavillion for shade, however, no chairs or blankets allowed in the Pavillion.
I saw this as a form of discrimination and wanted to voice my opinion as such. I sent an email in response, stating my views. I immediately was sent a harsh response and without any further discussion, the guy canceled our tickets!
Try as I might to communicate and reason with him, he became increasingly rude and condescending. His lack of customer service skills was stunning.
So now, the gift to my husband and an entire weekend of planning is off.
My question is, why only provide an area for a select group while penalizing another? Keep in mind, no special accommodations were being made for disabled individuals. My husband is a disabled veteran who was now being told he must either stand in the only shaded area or sit in the hot sun.
What comes to mind are, white’s only areas or other forms of segregation; how is this acceptable?
Being vaccinated is still a choice. Beware however, if you choose to forgo or wait until there is more data, expect to face being treated as a second-class citizen. We all have a right to refuse and no one with the exception of your health care provider, has a right to ask.
Robin Shope, Jeffersonville
Separation of church and state protects believers and nonbelievers
This is in response to Diana Hall’s May 22 column, “Constitution, law support National Day of Prayer (NDP).” She also states that the separation of church and state has been misused, although she gives no examples, and accused me of spending “…a lot of time trying to discredit that (religious views) of others.” I will address these issues in my rebuttal.
The “…no law respecting an establishment of religion…”, protects the nonbeliever, keeping the state from forcing or exposing a religion on her or him and protects the believer, keeping one religion from usurping power over another religion. “Praying is to address a solemn request or expression of thanks TO A DIETY or objects of worship.” (Wikipedia; capitalization mine), therefore, a religious activity and, therefore, a violation. But so is “In God We Trust”; so is “Under God.” These violations have nothing to do with “force or choice”; our government needs to stay secular to benefit all of us. These all came about from 1952-1956 during “…the 1950s to show those ‘godless commies’ a thing or two.” (“God and Government”, page 118, Lynn). As I stated, this “violation” was NOT the reason I wrote the letter. I wrote it to point out [columnist Tom] May’s use of a quote from Thomas Jefferson, who played a major role in the separation of church and state, and would have been against the NDP.
There are many examples of the successful use of the separation of church and state and I will give two of them. In Alabama, voters were required to sign a statement ending in “…so help me God” to register to vote. This was recently changed so these four words could be omitted from that statement (“Church and State”, May 2021, “’God’ Reference…,” page 19). In Texas, a public school district was allowing a religious group to leave religious messages on students’ desks. After an intervention from FFRF, the school district stopped this practice (“Freethought Today,” May 2021, “Religious groups…”, page 9).
Although I do not consider myself religious, my second and last paragraph of NDP letter address the fallacy of the “…a lot of time…discredit…” charge. Most of my more recent letters have been about politics and one recent one was about the Safe Haven Boxes. I do attend Highland Baptist Church, a progressive, liberal church whose values include “…welcomes everyone from the SKEPTIC to the devoted.” (Capitalization mine.) My belief philosophy I shared recently in my April 7 letter with the song “Faithless.” Bishop John Shelby Spong, friend and spiritual teacher, taught me years ago the value of love, the value of “love, forgiveness and reconciliation” and I’ll close with three of his quotes from my calling card: “It is life that is holy. It is love that is life giving. God is not a noun that needs to be defined. God is a verb that need to be lived. God is rather, a process into which we live. Life, love and being are the operative words.” (“Unbelievable”, pages 60, 220 and 253). I do not need a religion or a God as a noun to practice those.
Larry Farr, Jeffersonville
