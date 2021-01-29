Letters to the Editor

Constitution misuse abuse of power
Mr. Larry Farr, in his latest contribution, “Letter disputing Trump editorial ‘sanctimonious hyperbole,” took issue with my opinions in “Seeds of mistrust sewn by many,” which was in response to an N&T editorial, “Trump must go-now.” If this is all too confusing, I do apologize.
My letter challenged the N&T's calls for ousting the president just days before the end of his term, either by invoking the 25th Amendment or impeachment.
Kelly Jane Torrance of the New York Post's (no fan of Trump) points out that, “...the [25th] Amendment...can be used only if the president 'is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office'.” This was never the case with Trump. She states that, “an improper invocation of the 25th would be an actual coup attempt, i.e., an unconstitutional bid to seize governmental power” (nbcnews.com/think 1/11/21).
Since ejecting Trump from office via impeachment was impossible given the time frame, I found such calls not only ridiculous but divisive and labeled their argument as sanctimonious hyperbole.
The Dems and the media have been trying to impeach Trump since the day he took office (WAPO 1/20/17). Seeking to distort and misuse such carefully crafted clauses in our Constitution is clearly an abuse of power, and unconscionable. Mr. Farr, the only thing you got right was that the entire purpose of this impeachment exercise was to prevent Trump from running again, clearly an abuse of power.
Mr. Farr picks phrases out of Trump's Jan 6 speech to show that it was incendiary. One could do the same with any Sunday service if taken out of context. This speech must be viewed in context of what was happening that day. Some Republicans, in contesting the election, were not asking to throw it out, but calling for a 10 day emergency audit of the results. This is why Trump said, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators, and congressmen and women. I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” Words such as “fight like hell” are common in political speech. If they are incendiary, then we need to impeach the lot of them.
In quoting a Prof. Epps, Mr. Farr writes, “'He [Trump] clearly knew there were people there in that crowd who were ready to and intended to be violent, and he certainly did nothing to discourage that.'”
For this to be true, the president would need to be clairvoyant. How could he have known violence was eminent when highly paid individuals whose job it is to know such things clearly did not? This included Capitol Hill Police, Secret Service, FBI, DHS, and DC Police. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, states that the initial assessment was that law enforcement did not anticipate violence at this rally (NPR 1/7/21). Now we know that planning for the attack was in the works days and even weeks before his speech (PBS 1/7/21).
The National Park Service no longer provides official estimates of crowd size. Unofficial estimates of the Jan 6 rally vary from 30,000 up to 250,000, but out of that sizable crowd, the number that stormed the capital was in the hundreds (Heavy.com).
Mr. Farr provides a long list of groups attending the rally. While like you, I abhor groups that advocate racism or violence, the overwhelming majority were simply political advocacy groups and average Americans, none of which gave an indication of pending violence.
Regardless, these rioters deserve to be caught and severely punished, as do all those that have perpetrated violence on our nation for months now. I think the president was just as shocked and saddened by what happen that day as we all were.
Mr. Farr, we are never going to agree and that's okay. But isn't America Great! We can debate vehemently, and “fight like hell” right here in our local newspaper. Thanks to the N&T for providing such a forum.
Beth Barker, Jeffersonville
Hospital shot process smooth
Two weeks ago, I took my mother in to have her first Covid vaccine at Clark Memorial Health. The injections are given in the lower level of the old physicians' office building but they are overseen by Clark hospital.
I cannot say enough good things about the experience. The staff was plentiful, well-trained and very helpful. The line moved efficiently and when the gentleman registering people got behind, other staff were called on to assist. In the room there was one person giving the injection and another person documenting on the computer and making the appointment for the second vaccine.
I don't know if people are aware but here at Clark, when an injection is given, the second injection is put back and saved for that person. A good friend of mine lives in Tennessee where the county ran out of vaccines. She has no guarantee that she can get her second injection and although it is due next week, she has been blocked from making the appointment.
I want to personally thank everyone at Clark Memorial hospital for the wonderful work they are doing, especially calling out Martin Padgett, CEO of Clark hospital and Lance Ballard, director of Pharmacy who has orchestrated the whole process. It makes me proud to be a Clark County Hoosier.
Kay Davis, Jeffersonville
