Letters to the Editor

Lawrence 'a refreshing change' in leadership
I cannot express how enthusiastic I am to support Erica Lawrence for State Representative in House District 72. Erica offers dynamic, new leadership we desperately need at the State House and has approached this race during a time of crisis with a well-reasoned, disciplined approach we need to see from our political leaders.
I appreciate that despite the pandemic, she has used digital tools to out-reach to me as a voter and, more importantly, responded to my questions and concerns. Her ability to have a thoughtful and informed conversation about a wide range of topics lets me know she will research legislative issues and listen to the opinions of her constituents.
In no other area is this illustrated more than in her passion for public education. As an educator herself, she deeply understands the struggles facing the field such as our teacher shortage, declining school funding, inadequate resources, and mandated testing that misses the mark at accurately assessing our students' progress.
I especially appreciate that she is willing to try new things instead of simply throwing up obstacles. Take her support for developing a community scholarship program for students interested in advancing their education at Ivy Tech. This program, like the one Jeffersonville has developed, allows all our graduating high school students to advance their education and create a better life for themselves without the burden of student debt. This also helps our workforce meet the needs of our business and industrial community.
Erica isn’t like other politicians. Her focus is on bettering our community by bringing us together. She is frankly a refreshing change from the stale, vanilla that predominates our political leadership. I hope your readers all see how needed her voice is and join me in voting for her this election.
Kendra Glotzbach, New Albany
Lorch would bring 'fairness, integrity' to bench
I’m writing today to speak in support of my friend Matthew Lorch for Superior Court I Judge. I’ve had the privilege of knowing Matt Lorch for over 20 years, going back to junior high together, and I’d like to think you gain a special sense for a person after knowing them that long.
Matt is the kind of individual you want to see serve in public office as Judge. He is fair, honest and trustworthy. One of the most decent men I’ve ever met. With Matt, you know where you stand and can count on him helping when you are in need.
Matt is also seasoned both in the law and as an individual. He’s faced personal adversity that has made him a better person and worked hard to become an attorney and successful litigator. The discipline and work ethic he will take into public office is uncommon in today’s world and illustrated best by the care and thoroughness he displays in his legal practice. His clients keenly learn that Matt will ensure that they have their best case presented in court and it will ensure Floyd County has one of the best court systems in our state.
Most importantly, Matt is ready to serve his community. He’s cared about Floyd County his whole life and worked to give back to it for just as long. His involvement with local government, civic causes, and community charities is an example of the servant leadership he’ll bring as Judge.
Matt doesn’t just talk about fairness, integrity, and tradition. He lives by these principles. If character is what you are looking for in this election; if you value a man able to offer good, balanced judgement, then Matt Lorch is your candidate for Superior Court Judge. Please support my friend, Matt Lorch.
April Dickey, New Albany
Return hard-working Higbie to NAFCS board
Please join me in voting to re-elect Jenny Higbie to the NAFC School Board at large seat. Jenny is a highly involved parent of four students in our district in the 4th, 8th, 9th, & 11th grades, so she is aware of what goes on at every level. As a former teacher, she truly understands how hard educators work every day for students. Jenny is smart, articulate, and responsive to her constituents. She works tirelessly behind the scenes to prepare for each meeting and goes above and beyond to consult with as many constituents as possible beforehand. During meetings, she is calm and professional and advocates fiercely for our children and teachers. Jenny Higbie is the bold voice on the New Albany Floyd County School Board that our children, teachers, and community needs. I urge everyone to support Jenny on election day!
Nicole Szoko, Sellersburg
