Tis the season of political signs and strong opinions. Tensions are high and there’s a lot at stake for our society. Both Democrats and Republicans are rushing to the polls with hopes that their candidates make it through. I was one of those voters who happily cast my vote for not only a president, but also for three board members who I know have the best interests of our schools and children in mind.
I am a teacher for New Albany Floyd County Schools and I enthusiastically cast my vote for Elizabeth Galligan, Misty Ronau, and Jenny Higbie. Throughout my years with the corporation, I have worked closely with these three ladies in a variety of circumstances. All three of them have proven to me that they have integrity and want the best for students and teachers. By having their own children enrolled (or previously enrolled) in NAFCS, they fully understand the stressors our community faces. These are hard times. There doesn’t seem to be an easy decision in any direction. However, these ladies make a point to reach out to community members to brainstorm best case scenarios for families and kids. They make themselves available at every turn and have fought tirelessly for kids when they see a need. Unfortunately, in my opinion, the school board race has become a hostile one. Snipes have been made to fit personal agendas. This is why I felt compelled to write a letter in support of three women who have consistently demonstrated the ability to do what’s right for our schools.
These three value keeping kids and teachers safe in an increasingly uncertain environment. As a teacher, I have always appreciated how much they value the work teachers do. They understand the challenges public educators face on a daily basis. They want, more than anything, to work with people without causing discourse. For that, I am grateful. Please consider voting Misty Ronau, Jenny Higbie, and Elizabeth Galligan for school board.
Kristi Charbonneau, New Albany
As many of you know, I am the Medical Director of NAFCS. I have been committed to helping mitigate SARS-CoV2 within our schools and helping our teachers and staff understand best practices. None of this could have happened without Jenny Higbie passionately advocating for my involvement.
Mrs. Higbie has been a proponent of safely opening our schools and keeping them open during this pandemic. She has been tireless in listening to the concerns of medical professionals, parents, teachers, and staff.
Jenny has also proven herself to be both hard working and diligent as a public servant. I encourage this community to re-elect Jenny Higbie for the position of NAFC at large school board member.
Christy Lane, New Albany
I am a retired Army Captain who served for 23 years and a proud father of eight children, five of which are now in NAFCS. My wife, Mindy, and I have two children currently in our district and also foster three amazing kids who attend our schools as well.
I am writing to share that I will be proudly voting for Jenny Higbie and Elizabeth Galligan for re-election this November. I have listened to these ladies at school board meetings for four years now and it’s always clear that they did their homework and are prepared. They talk to folks involved beforehand and arrive at meetings with knowledge about items up for a vote.
Higbie and Galligan make a point and stand up for their convictions which is clear when you take the time to watch meetings and look at their voting records. They stay calm and take the time to explain their viewpoints. I appreciate their composure because not only is the community watching, our kids are as well.
Another important fact for me is these ladies picked NAFC schools for their own children. Galligan’s two boys graduated last year and Higbie’s four kids are in our schools now. I want people on the board who are invested in public education and want to see our schools continue to improve and thrive. We all know better schools mean better business and community. This is important now more than ever.
Please vote for Jenny Higbie and Elizabeth Galligan for NAFC School Board. My family and I will and urge you to do the same.
Pat Riley, New Albany
Janson the right choice for county council I would like to express my support and encourage your vote for Calle Janson for Floyd County Council. Calle is smart, articulate, caring, compassionate and hard-working. In addition, she will always put the greater good of the people over politics. Finally, her profession as a social worker will bring a much needed and differing perspective to the Council. Calle is a true friend and former neighbor of mine. I have found her to be a genuinely good person that you can count-on and trust. Please cast your vote for Calle Janson for Floyd County Council!
John Smith, New Albany
As a 20-plus-year friend of Dan Moore, I believe I am in the best position to write a letter on why Dan Moore is the best choice as Judge.
Dan has been involved in reading programs for children at schools, LifeSpring Board, Optimist Club and many other groups and programs to help our youth stay out of the court system. One of his greatest accomplishments was transferring the old ammunition plant from the U.S. Army back to Clark County.
My brother Paul Garrett was Commissioner during the time when Dan was working on the transfer. Paul was a Commissioner for 20 years, longer than any other Commissioner in Clark County. He was clearly respected and a good Commissioner. During a four-year period when two new Commissioners were elected, the River Ridge transfer laid dormant without any movement. This had nothing to do with Dan but the newly elected Commissioners. After that four-year period, the original Commissioners were re-elected and the River Ridge transfer moved forward.
In a meeting with the Commissioners, Mr. Galligan said “if it hadn’t been for Dan Moore the River Ridge transfer would not have happened.” Now you’re saying Dan was of little or no help in the River Ridge transfer? In that same meeting, Paul Garrett told you that “you are like a Scud missile when you take off, you don’t know where you’re going or what you’ re going to do.”
I don’t understand why Mr. Galligan and a few retired judges feel the need to write hateful comments about Dan if he agreed with him during the transfer. Dan has done more for Clark County than Galligan or the retired judges during his career as Attorney and Judge. I don’t think you wrote your letter because of all the false information provided and you know better than anyone the transfer was successful because of Dan. The letter was meant more to bash Dan Moore than to support Adams for judge, just like the other letters by the few retired judges.
You and the retired judges remind me of a train on a platform where the train is stopped and not moving, and Dan is on the other train moving into the future where Clark County needs to be. Dan is an honest, hardworking man who has the best interest of Clark County in his mind. Remember to vote for Dan the Man on November 3.
Clark Garrett, Jeffersonville
