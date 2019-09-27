Letters to the Editor

Fund education through lottery
The letter is about the Hoosier Lottery. Since January 1, 1990, the lottery has been in operation for the benefit of everyone. The lottery was also intended for public education for schools across Indiana. That dream has not been fulfilled in its entirety.
The 2020 session of the Indiana General Assembly [should] be smart enough and pass legislation into allocating all lottery proceeds from all games (Daily 3, Daily 4, The Big Game Mega Millions, Cash 5, Quick Draw, and the Instant Games) directly into the Common School Fund.
The first reason: every dollar spent on the lottery will be used for funding school districts across Indiana and without the need of laying off quality school employees. School districts will not need to endure the responsibility of raising property tax hikes of 40 to 46 percent every six years to balance their budgets during that period. School districts will have enough funding for daily school supplies on a yearly basis.
The second reason: States that include Illinois and Missouri ( and other states) would not be dependent on asking for help from their state General Assemblies in deciding how much money would be allotted for public education on an annual basis. Every dollar spent on the lottery for public education — or the Common School fund — would be a brilliant example of establishing public policy and excellence for school children; and furthermore, they will have the ability of graduating from high school when every dollar of the money has been spent from the lottery in Indiana for public education.
The Indiana General Assembly would be useful into allocating every lottery dollar from the Hoosier Lottery directly into the Common School Fund so the future children would not be held hostage to political red tape and grandstanding.
Illinois and Missouri have allocated every dollar from their lotteries directly to public education. Indiana would be wise to follow the example today.
Do It!! Only then will the promise will be a reality in Indiana. Do It!!
— ERIC ELLIS
Floyds Knobs
———
Climate strike is a call to action
This Friday, Sept. 20th, we are holding a local climate strike in Jeffersonville in solidarity with hundreds of strikes across the U.S. These strikes are inspired by Greta Thunberg, who sailed across Europe to help provide us leadership on climate action, which is greatly lacking in our country.
There is 97 percent scientific certainty that climate change is occurring. We are already seeing the effects across the globe, from melting glaciers, to uncontrollable forest fires and other extreme weather events. We are striking because climate change poses a risk to human life, as well as all other life on this planet. It is time to take a stand. The Earth cannot continue to receive unlimited abuse. We each must do our part in reducing our greenhouse gas emissions and beginning the process of healing the damage that has already been done.
At the strike, we will call upon the mayoral candidates of Jeffersonville and New Albany to acknowledge the reality of climate change, and their responsibility to do their part in fixing this problem. Specifically, we are asking them to commit to improving the energy efficiency of government buildings, improving fuel efficiency of government fleets, requiring new development to preserve trees where possible instead of clearcutting, preserve natural areas as much as possible, replacing roadside grass with native plants which do not require frequent mowing and watering once established, and installing solar panels as soon as is feasible.
Will you be able to tell your grandchildren that when it came time, you stood up for them, or will you allow us to continue our destructive ways and tell them that you sat back and allowed it to happen? The time for change is now. It is already almost too late. Please join us at the strike. We will start at the corner of 10th and Spring streets in Jeffersonville at 9 a.m. At 11:30 we will do yoga at Warder Park, followed by a meditation at 12:15. At 1:30 we will be asking elected officials and candidates to make a public declaration regarding their commitment to protecting our fragile environment. We will return to the corner of 10th and Spring at 3:30. This event is meant to empower individuals and will also be therapeutic.
The reality of climate change is difficult to stomach, but we cannot allow our fears and frustrations to paralyze us. Change is possible. The Earth needs us now.
— ANNA MURRAY
Jeffersonville
———
Law regulates yard sale guns
A concerned citizen wrote to the paper about seeing guns for sale at a yard sale. After reading the classified ad myself, I strongly suspect that the guns offered for sale are antique firearms for which there is no manufactured ammunition available. Indiana Code 35-47-2-7 covers the sale of private guns. It states: “May not knowingly transfer firearms to anyone who is prohibited by federal law from owning them. May not transfer a handgun or assault rifle to anyone under 18 (except within a parent-child relationship).” The transfer of firearms to someone who is not allowed to have them is a Level 6 felony, resulting in 2 1/2 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. I don’t know what the federal sentencing guidelines are, I only researched Indiana law. I honestly believe Hoosiers are pretty smart cookies and most would not risk selling a firearm regulated by the federal government at a yard sale. IN.gov is a wonderful resource and all citizens should use it freely.
— ELIZABETH MADDEN
Georgetown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.