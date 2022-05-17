Forcing parenthood is wrong
The discussion of the Supreme Court about possibly doing away with the protection of Roe vs Wade, and abortion rights strikes me in a variety of ways. My daughter Elizabeth is the greatest joy of my life. My pride in her accomplishments is full and rewarding. She as a youngster distinguished herself in her equestrian accomplishments and she has become a community leader through her work at the Ali Center.
I also taught public school prior to becoming a lawyer for six years in Ft. Lauderdale, FL and at Jeffersonville High School. I have experienced the frustration of seeing children being forced to become parents when they are children themselves. This is unfair to them and to the child they are forced to carry.
Learning is a lifelong process, and to take away the right to correct a mistake is unfair. An unwanted infant is not like my daughter. Some situations may work out, but probably not. If a young person becomes pregnant who is not ready to become a parent then the odds of a unhappy child is great. A child can be a gift of joy, but also could be a curse on the future of the parent and the child who grows up frustrated and unhappy.
Telling a person to become a parent who does not want a child is wrong. It is none of anyone’s business other than the individuals involved. If the right to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is removed, then people will be forced to go “back alley” and do dangerous abortions. As a child my parents built and operated the Jeffersonville Motel. I recall one morning when the maid advised my parents of a aborted fetus left in one of the guest rooms by an illegal abortion. This was a traumatic event for my parents and the staff of the motel.
John R. Vissing (Jack)
Jeffersonville
Services available for veterans
There are so many things that our nation’s service members put on the line or sacrifice for our freedom, including time with family and friends, the state of their mental and physical health, and even their lives.
Those who serve in the military experience unique challenges and circumstances, and there is often a vast disconnect between the lives of those who have served and those who haven’t.
“Only two percent of our entire population serves in the military, and that means 98% of the population has limited first-hand knowledge about that unique experience,” says Anna Goletz, director of Military Services at Centerstone.
Veterans and military service members experience common mental health challenges just like anyone else, including depression, anxiety, relationship issues, sense of loss, and grief. They also experience things unique to their service like adjustment challenges, moral injury (life or death situations often requiring you to perform your job regardless of your personal moral code), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
According to studies, less than 50 percent of veterans with mental health needs receive treatment. Further, some veterans and service members are met with barriers in seeking or receiving treatment due to cultural setbacks. Not being culturally competent in caring for veterans or those on active duty is detrimental to their treatment.
“If someone has no idea about military experience, it only pushes veterans further away by creating a barrier or disconnect to their care,” says Goletz.
There’s another cultural belief in the military about being strong and self-sufficient, but it’s important to know that it’s always okay to ask for help. Here are a couple of ways to keep other veterans and military members in your life informed:
• Reduce stigma. “It is not a sign of weakness to ask for help. It is actually a sign of strength to say, ‘I’m not operating at my best capacity,’ and that is something veterans can associate with combat effectiveness,” says Goletz, “We should advocate for other veterans to make sure they are taking care of things by being their best self and working on their mental health.”
• Spread the word. While there are benefits available to veterans, understanding them and knowing how to access them often can be difficult. Take the time to find out what’s available to veterans. Share information with others aboutfree services that are available, and make sure to check on our veterans. Assist your friends and family in getting the care they deserve.
• Do research. If you are a civilian, find the time to educate yourself, your friends, and family who might not understand the struggles and challenges that military service members go through. Research or speak to veterans about their experiences and learn more about their culture in the military.
Centerstone’s Military Services are available nationally through a network of more than 1,200 providers across the country. We provide counseling and mental health treatment to any veteran, active duty service members, and military family members, regardless of era served or discharge status. If you or someone you know is struggling with life after service, Centerstone can help. Call 1-877-HOPE123 (1-877-467-3123) for more information.
Jeralyn Johnson
Communication Coordinator Centerstone
Nashville, TN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.