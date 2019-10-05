Americans' shared purpose
Anyone that knows me or even read any of my letters to the editor of this newspaper....would rightly assume my celebratory feelings for the recent call for an impeachment inquiry on this president. I will admit, my first reaction was one of YAYYYYYYY!!!!!
But now, a few days into it, I'm quite sure there is nothing to celebrate. Our growing division? Nope.
Our country in turmoil and vulnerable? Nope. Long gone are the days of feeling safe and secure with those in power. Long gone are the days of thinking "we're okay...somebody out there is making it okay." Nope. And Nope. “WE THE PEOPLE OF THE UNITED STATES are the somebody.
Yes, many things have come to light...but does it matter?
I've only been around about 60 years, but I remember times of great unity in this great country. In times of tornadoes and hurricanes and tragedies too often spoken of, we come together and help one another heal. “IN ORDER TO FORM A MORE PERFECT UNION...””
Why is it so different with politics? “...ESTABLISH JUSTICE, INSURE DOMESTIC TRANQUILITY, PROVIDE FOR THE COMMON DEFENSE...” I myself have fallen victim to the “you're wrong or crazy and I'm right” egocentric state of belief — but the bigger picture always previews right in the middle of my rant and I come back to the belief that Republican or Democrat, we are all in this deal together. We all basically want the same thing — to be safe in our country, to be valued as a human being and to be free. Much more could be added to this list of wants, without end. Fill in here.
”PROMOTE THE GENERAL WELFARE AND SECURE THE BLESSINGS OF LIBERTY TO OURSELVES AND OUR POSTERITY...”
America makes it all possible.
This is OUR AMERICA. Ours. “...DO ORDAIN AND ESTABLISH THIS CONSTITUTION FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA “
How do we unite?
— KIM POORE
Jeffersonville
———
Frustrated by Dems' fiddling
I am tired, yes sick and tire of our Democratic controlled House of Representatives getting paid their generous salaries (by us taxpayers) for doing anything but their jobs. Their job being that of doing the business of the country, not the business of The Democratic Party. The party in its present form, which would not even be recognized by past Democrats such as J.F.K., Harry Truman, or even F.D.R.
With all the problems this country has the need to face and resolve, problems built up over the years, the only thing that this cabal controlled House is vaguely interested in, is the resistance and or destruction of our President. The one President who has done more for the betterment of this country than any President in the past one hundred years. If you are honest with yourself, that is not even questionable.
For nearly two years now, all the House has done is to initiate one investigation after another with charges against this administration, based on nothing but rumors, innuendos, phony reports, and proven outright lies. They persist in these investigations, while at the same time ignoring obvious crimes involving acts committed by their own colleges and party leaders.
Try investigating the likes of Jim Comey, James Clapper, John Brennen, Eric Holder and Hillary Clinton. Not to mention Susan Rice and John Kerry. You don't dare.
Start putting our country first instead of your obvious hate and vindictiveness. Man up, and quit showing yourselves to be the small-minded, hateful, spoiled elites that you are. Start earning your money. We are well aware that if you even solved a problem, that you would lose an issue to be used at election time.
— JOHN KETTLER
Greenville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.