Letters to the Editor

Remarks about Fleece 'irresponsible'
My name is Rebecca Posante; Becky to those at home. I grew up in Jeffersonville, graduated from Sacred Heart and Our Lady of Providence. I left the area to pursue my education (master’s degree from Washington University of St. Louis and Doctorate from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill). Judge Steve Fleece is my best friend and has been for nearly 60 years. I am writing to defend him from the [remarks] directed at him by a candidate for judge, Dan Moore. I don’t know Mr. Moore, but I can say without question that his characterization of Steve if not so wrong and irresponsible would be laughable.
Steve wrote a letter praising Moore’s opponent Judge Andrew Adams for his work in Veterans’ Treatment Court. He did not mention Moore by name but said that Judge Adams’ opponent lacked the patience, humility and collegiality to work successfully in such a setting. In response Moore wrote a vicious letter attacking Steve as disrespectful of religion because he quoted a passage from scripture in making a point in a document written 10 years ago. Later he claimed that Steve had compared himself to Jesus Christ based upon that same reference to scripture in the 10-year old document.
I have known Steve since sixth grade when kids from St Augustine’s and Sacred Heart met through The Great Books program. We went through Providence together; attended Prom together. I drove with Steve’s family to take him to St. Meinrad Seminary to prepare to become a Catholic priest. He left the seminary when it became clear the church would not be changing its rule against ordaining married men to the priesthood, as many had hoped in those years right after the Second Vatican Council. He later became an Episcopalian because of conscientious objection to the official Catholic position on birth control, ordination of women and the requirement of celibacy for priests.
Although we have lived far apart for many years, our deep conversations have never stopped. I know that Steve still loves the Catholic Church and cherishes the Christian faith that he embraced at St. Augustine’s, Providence and St. Meinrad. He is eternally grateful to the good sisters and priests who nourished that faith. He still makes retreats to St. Meinrad where he has friends among the monks.
In his second church home of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Steve has served as a member of the vestry and as senior warden, or chief lay adviser to the priest. He has served as a lector, usher, Lay Eucharistic Minister, Sunday School teacher and has even given the homily on some occasions. He gave a consoling eulogy when my nephew was murdered and has done so for other bereaved families.
I spent my career serving military families around the world until my final posting at the Pentagon, where I was on 9/11. When I retired and was awarded the Secretary of Defense Medal for Meritorious Civilian Service, I asked Steve to do the invocation because he is the most spiritual person I know. In the Pentagon before an audience of top brass and high civilian officials my old friend gave one of the most eloquent and moving prayers I have ever heard. Many attendees were so inspired they asked for copies. The claim that Steve Fleece compared himself to Jesus Christ or was in any way disrespectful to religion is ridiculous. Anyone making such a claim is unworthy of trust and should not have the power to judge others. I ask my friends at home to support Judge Adams and his continued service to Veterans and others.
Dr. Rebecca Posante, Alexandria, Virginia
Lorch's experience will serve him well
This election cycle we have a critical choice for Superior Court Judge in Floyd County. The right choice for this office is Matt Lorch.
Matt Lorch has been practicing law for 16 years and has gained the right experience particularly in criminal law. With over 75 percent of the Court’s docket involving criminal cases, Matt’s experience as a public defender in two counties is essential. Just in Superior Court I alone, Matt has litigated over 500 criminal cases in the past four years. That sets him apart. No other candidate running can match his criminal law experience.
However, Matt’s experience isn’t limited to criminal proceedings. In addition to civil cases such as divorce, child custody, and contract issues, he has served as the Counsel for the New Albany City Council, undertaken Pro bono work for veterans, and served on the Floyd County Sheriff’s Merit Board. This diversity of experience will make him a better judge able to transition to meet whatever challenge comes before the court.
Matt is also intently focused on ensuring that the Court system runs efficiently. He supports the use of new technologies, including video conferencing, to enhance court proceedings, something that is critically useful during the COVID-19 pandemic. He believes in making needed adjustments to adapt to changing circumstances and ensure that justice is not delayed or postponed.
Most importantly is Matt’s philosophy. He is committed to the hard work of serving as our judge and will ensure the court maintains its reputation for fairness and integrity. Regardless of the parties that come before it, Matt will ensure that everyone has the ability to seek justice.
This election, please cast your vote for Matt Lorch. He is the best choice.
William Absher, New Albany
