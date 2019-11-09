Letters to the Editor

Dr. Thomas P. Wolf leaves lasting legacy
We were saddened as were so many others in this community and beyond by the passing of Dr. Thomas P. Wolf, longtime political science professor at Indiana University Southeast and someone actively involved in the local community and in his profession. Tom came to IU Southeast in 1970 after teaching for seven years at the University of New Mexico.
A memorial service in his honor will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the campus in University Center North, Room 121. Anyone unable to attend is invited to send a few words to be read at the event. Please send your comments to Linda Gugin at lgugin@ius.edu or Jim St. Clair at jstclair@ius.edu
During his 29 years at IU Southeast Tom served as chair of Social Sciences from 1971 to 1980 and from 1984 to 1985, and dean of the school from 1992 to 1998. He taught a range of courses, including comparative politics, the American presidency, British politics, public opinion, political parties and interest groups. Throughout his years at IU Southeast he taught hundreds of students, many of whom went on to graduate schools and law schools and who became teachers, lawyers, business executives and leaders in their professions and communities. He was always proud of the successes of his students and actively kept track of their lives long after they graduated from IU Southeast.
As chair and dean, he was always supportive of faculty development, especially junior faculty. Tom was eager to encourage and support all faculty in their teaching and research. Under his leadership, the School of Social Sciences grew in number and reputation and he was largely responsible for establishing the degree program in journalism.
Beyond his devotion to teaching, Tom also contributed to the scholarship of political science, publishing two books, an untold number of articles in scholarly journals, and presentations at conferences. He was editor of the British Politics Group Quarterly for more than 16 years, 11 of those after he retired. Tom also was recognized for his scholarship with various awards, including a Woodrow Wilson Fellowship to Stanford University, where he obtained his master’s and Ph.D. He also was awarded grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
— LINDA GUGIN, professor emeritus of political science, Indiana University Southeast
— JIM ST. CLAIR, professor emeritus of journalism, Indiana University Southeast
Sailors who died at Okinawa heroes
I am preparing this information for some that might not know and to remind others.
I served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Battle of Okinawa. This battle had the worst casualties in the Pacific. The Navy had almost 5,000 sailors killed and 34 ships sank. A new record. These sailors are heroes as they gave their lives defending their country against an enemy during a battle.
During this battle, the USS Bunker Hill took two kamikaze on the Port Side. My destroyer was on Starboard Side. A total of 459 sailors were killed. One was my high school friend. We enlisted into the Navy together, May 11, 1945. The Okinawa Sailors do not have white crosses or small American flags. They were buried at sea.
On days of remembrance, I think of them and the others.
— ED SUMMERS
A Survivor
New Albany
