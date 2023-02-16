History hopefully won't repeat itself
If the proposed cost of overhaul of the City-County Building and building a new Administrative Building would cost a total of $62 million, how does that compare to selling the Floyd Memorial Hospital for $150 million? The hospital property is more than twice the size of the two projects combined and involves infinitely more complexity in design and expensive specialized equipment. The recent addition to the hospital before its sale was a typical example of County management; houses (homes) were bought to make room for the expansion and moved to a neighborhood park. This was touted as a plan to rescue the homes from demolition and provide significant low cost housing. The last published account that I read said that one house had been occupied and the remaining houses were rotting down.
When the Floyd Memorial Hospital was built there was pressure applied to spend that money on the St. Edwards Hospital instead. I heard grumblings years later from people who preferred the tax supported expansion of St. Edwards. Now, Floyd County has converted its secular hospital to religious ownership and placed the proceeds in two Foundations that are almost impossible to access in significant amounts by Floyd County.
We need to review our local history, we are near to repeating the worst of it.
I was shocked when Attorney, Bill Lohmeyer, recommended to the Commissioners that they sell Floyd Memorial Hospital. Our County leaders probably didn’t know until then that they had that authority and they quickly exerted it. Taxpayers liked the assurance that there would be no tax increase within the foreseeable future and the sale sailed through. My taxes have since been raised to finance a paid fire department for Greenville Township (and that fire department is another sad story.)
If we need more space for Floyd County Government we have better options than those being threatened. There is enough unused space between the City-County Building and Hauss Square to build without taking in a private partner who would probably prosper at taxpayers’ expense. We need to get more than one opinion on what is needed to make the City-County Building practical. To have one firm decide what is needed and have the same firm design the project is comparable to signing a blank check.
With our insatiable appetite for increasing taxes, we would do well to add the old poor farm on Grant Line Road to the adjoining Community Park in case we later need both properties as a poor farm for taxpayers.
George Mouser
Floyds Knobs
Stop destroying trees
I find it sadly ironic that on the same day I received an invitation from Chad Reisch to participate in the March 4 collaboration with Louisville Grows to plant 80+ trees in Jeffersonville, I walk by the destruction of hundreds of trees at the construction site on Middle Road. This is not environmental progress.
For self-preservation, for our children, grandchildren, and future generations we cannot justify destroying trees. The benefits of trees are well documented. Greenhouse gases, primarily carbon dioxide, are causing this planet to seriously warm up. When the planet gets hotter there are not only more natural disasters; drought, floods, heat waves, fires, tornadoes, and hurricanes, but the destruction is more severe, causing more deaths. Not only do people die but wildlife and vegetation die. Trees miraculously turn carbon dioxide into oxygen. Trees are a cost-effective solution to climate change. Trees improve our physical and mental health, cool city streets, shield people from ultraviolet rays, prevent soil erosion and pollution, beautify the landscape, and increase property value. Statistics have shown that trees provide not only a safe space for wildlife but trees reduce violent crime.
As we look forward to the Louisville Grows tree planting in Jeffersonville, the Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) tree sale, the April 22 EVs to Trees; Earth Day 2023 event in New Albany sponsored by Southern Indiana Citizens Climate Lobby, and Arbor Day, April 28, activities, please stop destroying the tree growth that already exists.
Beth Snyder
Jeffersonville
Board member's comments troubling
I attended the New Albany Floyd County School (NAFCS) Board Meeting on Feb. 13. During that meeting, newly elected board member Thad Neafus objected to the renewal of a long-standing contract with Family and Children’s Place (FPC). Why? Neafus objected to FPC’s emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as an organizational value.
“I don’t really think that that is something I am in favor of for our schools,” he said. When speaking on FPC’s reaccreditation by National Children’s Alliance, Neafus said “they had everything redone through a diversity, equity, and inclusion lens. They had all their stuff redone that way.” See the NAFCS YouTube Channel to hear it for yourself!
The far-right’s dog-whistle attacks on DEI programs and training have filtered all the way down to supposedly non-political local school boards including NAFCS. Research indicates that diverse organizations perform better, are more creative, and are employers of choice. This is particularly important considering the Board’s priority to hire a new Superintendent. Does Neafus believe in research? Does Neafus believe it is important to interview a diverse slate of Superintendent candidates? Does Neafus believe NAFCS should employ diverse staff? Does Neafus believe diversity training is important? The far-right's goal is to eliminate DEI programs and DEI training. Why? Perhaps Thad Neafus can answer that question.
Jim Baldwin
New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.