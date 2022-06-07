Reader agrees with letter
Fantastic letter on Friday, June 3 by Clarence Leatherbury, laying out and describing in detail the true causes of inflation.
I wish every voter would read his letter twice — except for one small part. The only problem was his rhetorical inference that these true causes, "government spending and money printing ... put the blame on [the Biden Administration's] policies."
While certainly the current administration does its share of spending — and, to be fair, invites blame by dishonestly accusing the convenient scapegoat of "corporate greed" — the real source of our current inflation problem was the VAST amount of money printing done because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its ravaging of our economy. Have we already forgotten? That money printing, also known as quantitative easing, was a Federal Reserve policy enacted well before the Biden Administration. And while that money printing was generally viewed as necessary to prevent far worse problems, we are paying the price for it now. The inflation we are experiencing is a result of that; and while painful, it is wrong to "blame" any person or group or institution. If you need to blame something, blame Covid. Anyway, the Fed has begun the process of reeling in the huge oversupply of money, but it will take time.
Sam Johnson
New Albany
Braun wasn't pressed on issues
It was interesting to read that Sen. Mike Braun visited Jeffersonville Friday. Mayor Mike Moore gave him a tour. Great. However, did Sen. Braun have a Town Hall tour and meet with any constituents? No. Why not? What did this visit accomplish? Just some sightseeing, apparently.
It also got Sen. Braun a nice little story in the News and Tribune. Did Sen. Braun make any news? No, he just commented that Hoosiers are facing high gas prices and inflation. No news there. Did anyone, a reporter for example, ask Sen. Braun any pertinent questions? For example, what are Braun's solutions to these issues?
Does he acknowledge that inflation is a global problem, and isn't the fault of one person, namely President Biden, who is responding with the tools available to him? Will Braun vote against the gasoline price-gouging bill that the US House has approved? Does he support lifting Indiana's 75-cent/gal. gas tax to ease the burden, in light of the state's $6 billion surplus?
No questions, no answers.
Obviously, U.S. senators don't often visit Jeffersonville. Too bad this opportunity was wasted.
Richard Wronski
Long Beach, IN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.