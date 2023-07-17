Resident loves new home
Some persons, myself included, have described the new Bridgepointe Gardens, an Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility, on the outskirts of Jeffersonville, Indiana, as “beautiful.” It has tan and ivory colored walls and floors which resemble marble and reminds me somewhat of a luxury hotel and not the typical assisted living facility. It has balconies and an exercise room with modern equipment, sitting rooms on all three (3) floors and bar area. It has a “man-made” lake with bench sitting areas, patio, and walking trails around the lake.
The undersigned became one of the original residents of Bridgepointe Gardens in November, 2022. With hindsight, it has proven to be a better alternative than residing alone in my house. I have disabilities that prevent me from cooking, cleaning and caring for a house.
I am living the life that many dream about experiencing. Good meals are prepared daily by our chef, my clothes are laundered and my apartment cleaned on a weekly basis by staff. Additionally, I have access to assistance with showers and medicine management/dispensing.
The aforementioned provided services affords me time to participate in scheduled volunteer daily activities planned by our Activities Director such as exercise classes, discussion groups, daily walks, Bible study, arts & crafts, scheduled music sessions by volunteer musicians, bus trips, Bingo, card games, among others. The Activities Director’s encouragement is instrumental in keeping us connected to each other. This prevents isolation while simultaneously enhancing our mental and emotional health.
We have a chapel and Protestant and Catholic clergy volunteer to participate in services. The Activities Director encourages residents to volunteer their talents in these services such as leading the singing, singing solos, reading scriptures, playing an instrument as another avenue to keep them connected to each other and affiliated spiritually.
Bridgepointe Gardens has over 100 one and two-bedroom apartments for independent living, in addition to 16 Memory Care units for persons who have memory issues and in need of supervision. Bridgepointe has nursing staff 24/7 who monitor and assist on “as-needed” basis and are the link to outside medical assistance. They make referrals as needed to doctors or medical facilities. Each resident has a security pendant to be worn. The on-duty nursing staff answers all calls from residents and takes necessary actions.
The staff are friendly, congenial and always available to hear our concerns and suggestions for change. We have an Activities Director who we refer to as our “shepherd.” She is instrumental in “rounding” us up like a shepherd, reminding us to participate in daily activities so that we will remain mentally and emotionally connected to each other.
Upon investigation of other facilities, I found that Bridgepoint Gardens was the best decision for me. I am satisfied with my decision to reside at Bridgepointe Gardens in Jeffersonville. It has become my home.
Sylvia Savage, Jeffersonville
Writer partially right about Konkle
I am writing in reply to the opinion letter of Betsy Madden that was published on July 14, at least as it concerns Denise Konkle. I too am opposed to the proposed new LIT tax levy being promoted by Ms. Konkle, because I believe, based upon years of close observation, that our elected county officials...including the Republican majority...have been too eager to tax-and spend without considering cost-cutting measures or elimination of duplication and waste. I have disagreed with Ms. Konkle previously, and I expect to do so in the future as well. However, I could not disagree more with Ms. Madden's claim that Ms. Konkle should be recused from voting on Council until the investigation of the accusations by her political enemy is "completed." I disagree for two reasons.
First, unless Jeremy Mull is withholding some unknown and fantastic revelation, his allegations against Ms. Konkle seem to be, at best, making a mountain out of a molehill and, at worst, petty political character assassination fueled by sour grapes and bitter partisanship. How dare Denise commit the horrendous crime of a bipartisan vote for Council leadership! ...in blatant violation of the GOP's 11th Commandment, "Thou shalt never deign to work with anyone who hath no 'R' following thy name."
Second, and most importantly, such a forced recusal would violate one of our most fundamental and dearest democratic principles, that a person is considered innocent until proven guilty. Mr. Mull's accusations and his personal political crusade have no bearing whatsoever on Ms. Konkle's fitness to perform her Council functions; and if adhering to our most treasured principles is "chaos," then we have much larger problems than Denise's brief displacement from her prior residence. On the other hand, prematurely punishing her would deprive her constituents of her voice and representation, and would make a sham of our electoral process. In my opinion, that is far more chaotic than taking up torches and pitchforks for Mr. Mull's witch hunt.
Joseph Moore, Georgetown Township
