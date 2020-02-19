Letters to the Editor

NAFCS should explore all funding options before tapping taxpayers again
Bill 1004, signed into legislation by Gov. Holcomb on May 3, 2019, was for the funding of school resource officers and the hardening measures for school facilities. The legislation DID NOT include ANY measures for student well being and additional mental health services. What is going on in the offices of NAFCS?! An additional $3.1 million a year is going to pay for a lot of counselors, isn’t it?! Tired of people pulling the wool over the eyes of taxpayers and sticking their hands in my wallet!
Entire proposal is being rolled out too fast on the heels of the building referendum. There need to be public hearings by NAFCS and they need to be honest about what Bill 1004 provides for and what it does not. How many at-risk students are there in the NAFCS school system? How many mental health professionals do they intend to hire? Where will they be placed? Does NAFCS have ANY intention of seeking grants from the State, the Dept. of Homeland Security for school safety as provided by Bill 1004?
I believe NAFCS has done a good job hardening the school facilities with the money already provided by my property taxes. I believe NAFCS has done a good job with the hiring of school resource officers with the money already provided by my property taxes. The legislation was written primarily to provide grants to school systems who have taken ZERO measures to make their schools safe. Private sector partnerships are available, too. [Did] NAFCS apply for any before pushing for a new referendum?
NAFCS just got a referendum passed to build new facilities, even though they tore down Galena Elementary replaced it with a parking lot. Georgetown Elementary is still using a building built in 1936 and I have seen no progress as to what the Superintendent or School Board plans to do with the huge developments being built. Right now, over 50 percent of my property taxes are going towards my schools. Seems to me that I am paying enough already and seeing no real planning for even future growth.
Maybe the time has come to separate the NA from the FC in our school system. I’m beginning to see why Silver Creek took the action they did. I think the entire School Board should be held accountable. We elect them to find resources, not just keep fleecing us. Attempting to fleece us without being up front in a non-starter. Thanks for making me research the FACTS! Shameful.
Elizabeth Madden, Georgetown
Marijuana laws punitive to veterans who need it for medicinal reasons
Most states have legal medical marijuana for war vets afflicted with chronic pain, cancer, combat PTSD, glaucoma, and many other conditions. Indiana has laws to imprison war vets for a full year, if arrested with even the tiniest amount of marijuana. And, to jail us for months pre-trial, if we can’t pay bail. Look it up, that’s the law in Indiana. Law created by Bone Spur Republicans, and which the Bone Spur Republicans are pushing every day to make even harsher.
I’ve asked Gov Holcomb’s office, GOP state legislators and GOP prosecutors about these laws. They all tell me they would never enforce these harsh laws against me. But, in fact, they destroy the lives of war vets with these laws every day. Why would they fight so stubbornly to keep these anti-war vet laws on the books, if they had no intention of harming anyone with them?
Encoding laws not intended to be enforced erodes respect for law and order and encourages selective enforcement to punish political enemies. Respect a war vet, vote straight Democratic until the Hoosier Bone Spur Republicans stop persecuting war vets for using a healthful herb, that most of us war vets first discovered while in the military.
Ron Nesler, Vietnam War veteran, New Harmony
Indiana lawmakers failed to act on common-sense firearm bills
For the second year in a row, the Senate failed to provide a hearing on a bill to require background checks on all firearm sales in Indiana. Under Indiana law, it is legal for private sellers at gun shows, on the internet and on our streets to sell firearms without a background check. Our rural legislators are turning their backs on this sensible legislation that could help to reduce gun violence in our cities.
A poll by Monmouth University in March of 2018 found that among NRA members, 69% expressed support for comprehensive background checks. Support for such a measure increased to 78% among gun owners who are not members of the NRA. Polls targeting the general public without reference to gun ownership hover in the range of 90% support for comprehensive background checks.
A second bill on safe storage of firearms that would help to prevent child access also failed to receive a hearing even though it has overwhelming public support. Next year’s General Assembly will have the opportunity to place the wishes of their constituents above those of the NRA.
Jerry King, President, Hoosiers Concerned About Gun Violence, Indianapolis
