Kevin Skinner deserves your vote
In the upcoming School Board election there are eight candidates vying for your vote for one of the two “At-Large” seats. While there are those who see in this wealth of candidates an indication that “extremist forces” are working to hijack education for some nefarious purpose, my view is quite the opposite.
Having heard from and examined the positions of each of the candidates, I find them all to be men and women who are passionate and concerned about the future of education in Floyd County. That is laudable. I commend anyone who chooses to leave the carnival of social media punditry and is willing to enter the arena of ideas and work to win a position on the Board. While many see the School Board as a rather unimportant elected office, lacking the prestige and power of say, mayor, commissioner or judge; in fact, the decisions made by the School Board may arguably have the greatest long-term impact on the growth and health of our community. With that in mind, who we select for these non-partisan positions is of great importance. As a result, it is after great consideration and reflection that I urge you to consider casting your vote for Kevin Skinner for School Board At-Large.
I have known Kevin for more than four decades and have been a first-hand witness to his commitment to education. Kevin and I graduated from New Albany High School together and I was pleased to watch him grow into the role of teacher and coach in the Clarksville system. Over the years Kevin and I would talk often about his concerns for the children that were being “left behind” or “overlooked” by the system. He was grieved by the difficulties special needs children faced in getting the individualized and focused attention that they required and deserved. He lamented that the system, while many times well-meaning, often failed the children that most needed help.
It was this consistent and recurring inequity that finally prompted him to pursue a law degree. Once obtained, Kevin has used his law degree to become an advocate for and champion of the underprivileged and powerless in our schools, and most especially, for children with special needs. I believe his personal history, educational and legal training, and breadth of experience set him far apart from all the other candidates for School Board At-Large.
On a more personal note, Kevin is exactly the kind of person we should want advocating for our children. He is fiercely loyal. He is man of character. While many take positions with respect to current trends and issues, Kevin, by contrast, is a man of principle who acts according to his reasoned beliefs and not simply according to the latest polling numbers. He will do what he feels is in the best interests of the children and the school system as a whole; and he will also be a voice on the Board for everyone in Floyd County. I highly value education. I come from a family of educators including an uncle who served in many roles and ultimately as Superintendent of Greater Clark County Schools.
I know first-hand what excellence and commitment to education looks like having watched close family members who dedicated their lives to such a high calling. From that perspective, no other candidate on the ballot, in my estimation, is more worthy of your vote than Kevin Skinner. That is why Kevin has my vote for NAFC School Board At Large. I humbly ask you for yours as well.
Mike Becht
New Albany
Time to remove low-head dam
On Oct. 20 Louisville’s newspaper ran a front-page article about the dangers of low-head dams. One of these is located In New Albany below Silver Creek where it crosses into Clark County.
This dam has been the subject of a controversy that has dragged on for over a year. Origin Park, a development that proposes to create a park over 400 acres, that would provide a connection to the “origins” of Clarksville, proposes to demolish the dam in order to provide navigation on Silver Creek for boaters. A benefit that has not been mentioned would be the elimination of a potential death-trap, as mentioned in the article.
The City of New Albany is opposed to the demolition. The two concerns given are the possible effects on Loop Island and the impact on the area north of the dam. A “study” being conducted on these topics has dragged on for over a year. Meetings that have been announced have not been held.
The effects on Loop Island should be minimal; the water that currently flows into it will not change and water levels there are mostly dependent on the water level of the Ohio River. One of the reasons for the existence of the dam is Glenwood Park in the early 20th century. That is gone but there has been mention of the homeowners that now live there. If there are concerns then get them out in the open.
David Isaacs
New Albany
Editor's Note
The News and Tribune is accepting letters to the editor endorsing candidates ahead of the November general election.
In order to meet print deadlines before the election, any letter related to 2022 candidates must be submitted by noon on Nov. 3, 2022. Letters may be submitted online or by email at newsroom@newsandtribune.com, or daniel.suddeath@newsandtribune.com.
