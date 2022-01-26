EPA protects residents with coal ash changes
It’s time to say a big thank you to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from the citizens of New Albany and the state of Indiana. On January 11 of this year, the EPA released documents that have clarified the federal rule’s requirement for the proper disposal of coal ash, testing nearby groundwater and the cleanup of groundwater contaminated by coal ash. Also included was the specification for which coal ash sites are included in the federal rule. Why the thank you? Because nearby Gallagher Station now falls now under federal jurisdiction and can no longer be side stepped by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and Duke Energy. Here is a summary of the coal ash issues covered in the EPA documents released January 11.
Which coal ash impoundments fall under the federal CCR Rule and which are under state jurisdiction. Coal ash closure plans cannot leave the ash in contact with groundwater. Once a coal ash impoundment has failed the standards and has to stop receiving coal ash, the utility may not place more coal ash on it by calling it “structural fill.” A coal ash contaminated groundwater plume cannot be controlled by dilution. Instead, there must be removal of contaminated material from the environment.
Gallagher Station has six coal ash ponds, two of which are seeping chemicals as far as 20 feet deep into our ground water. Approval had been issued for Duke Energy to close the ponds with the coal ash left in place. EPA now has issued a Compliance Obligation Letter pointing out that the site’s largest inactive impoundment fails to comply with the federal Coal Combustion Residuals Rule or CCR Rule. The EPA letter means that millions of tons of coal ash in this impoundment can no longer be left sitting in groundwater. Since coal ash contains molybdenum, lithium, boron, arsenic, sulfate, cobalt, antimony, radium, lead, selenium and thallium, these toxic heavy metals release into groundwater when they become wet. Health impacts from these metals in drinking water include cancer, brain and nervous system damage, kidney damage, arrhythmia as well as impairment to the health of unborn children.
Here’s a few of my suggestions to examine. Let’s eliminate the risk of contaminating our drinking water and leeching these metals into the Ohio River. Let’s eliminate the toxic waste sitting on the riverfront of New Albany. Let’s get access to the property and make better use of it. Let’s make the clean up an opportunity to create jobs in New Albany. Coal ash is a commodity that could be transported right on the Ohio River and used in concrete. Linda Wang, Purdue’s Maxine Spencer Nichols Professor of Chemical Engineering is currently doing research on extracting these metals which are used to make cell phones, computer monitors, fiber optics, lasers and lithium for ion batteries. Currently, we depend on China for these materials. Let’s make use of these metals here.
Thanks to the EPA, New Albany and Indiana are getting the chance to take a second look now at the impact of these coal ash ponds, of which there are twenty-three sites in the state. Indiana produces around 6.7 million tons of coal ash every year. This places us just behind Texas for top producer. There is currently 40 million square yards stored in six plants in the state, enough to cover Lucas Oil Stadium under 800 feet of ash. We can take this opportunity for a deeper look into what we want as part of our community, our quality of life and the impact on our citizens and neighbors.
Mary Pettit
New Albany
Republicans wrong on voting rights
To:
Indiana Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young and Manchin, Sinema and ALL of the Republicans who chose to block voters rights in America. Shame on you and all of your kind who hold yourselves above the average Joe and Mary out there trying to make a living and raise their families.
And you, the very rich and powerful Senators decide it’s NOT EVERY PERSON’S RIGHT TO VOTE IN AMERICA. SHAME, SHAME, SHAME on you. May you be reborn as a person of color and know what it’s like to be suppressed, just to cast a legal vote.
Jamey Aebersold, New Albany
