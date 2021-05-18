Know the symptoms of a stroke and react swiftly
Since May is National Stroke Awareness Month, we want you to know a few quick facts about stroke symptoms and risk factors for stroke.
First, smoking is a major risk factor for stroke. Smoking makes you twice as likely to die if you have a stroke and the more you smoke, the greater your risk of stroke. If you smoke 20 cigarettes a day, you are six times more likely to have a stroke than a nonsmoker. Tobacco smoke has many different effects on the body, including thickening the blood, increasing the risk of blood clots and narrowing the arteries, as well as restricting oxygen in the blood.
If you use tobacco and are interested in quitting tobacco products or e-cigarettes, call the Indiana Tobacco Quitline (1-800-Quit-Now) today. In celebration of the Quitline’s 15 anniversary, you can get a four-week combo pack of patches, gum and lozenges FREE while supplies last. Text READY to 200-400 to register for free services.
Along with quitting smoking, reduce your risk of a stroke and other health problems by following these guidelines:
• Sleep 7-8 hours per day
• Be socially active
• Eat healthy
• Exercise daily
• Get regular health checkups
• Know your numbers for cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure
As part of UofL Health — Stroke, our Certified Comprehensive Stroke Center at UofL Health – UofL Hospital is dedicated to spreading stroke awareness to as many people as possible.
This year, nearly 800,000 people in the United States will experience a stroke. Would you know if you or someone close to you was having a stroke? Would you be able to react and activate an emergency response quickly? Recognizing and reacting quickly to stroke symptoms can save lives and save brain function. Time lost is brain lost when it comes to stroke.
Learn how to BE FAST in recognizing a stroke:
• Balance lost — sudden loss of balance or coordination
• Eyes blur — sudden trouble seeing or blurred vision in one or both eyes
• Face drooping — one side of the face droops or is numb
• Arm weakness — sudden weakness or numbness of an arm or leg, especially on one side of the body
• Speech difficulty — sudden confusion, trouble speaking or difficulty understanding speech
• Time — note the time the symptoms started and call 911 immediately
BE FAST was developed by Intermountain Healthcare, as an adaptation of the FAST model implemented by the American Stroke Association.
For more information about stroke, visit www.uoflhospital.org or check out the American Stroke Association at www.stroke.org.
Deidra Gottbrath, R.N., B.S.N., stroke resource nurse, UofL Health – UofL Hospital — Comprehensive Stroke Center
Patient still 'above ground' credits hospitals' nurses
I have been wayyyyy too long in writing this letter and to the nurses in Clark and Floyd counties in Indiana and Louisville, Ky. I am deeply sorry. On 10/25/2020 I tested postive for COVID-19. On 10/27/2020 I was admitted to Baptist Hospital Floyd having a very difficult time breathing. I was in BHF for 13 days and was then transferred to Kindred Healthcare in Louisville, where I remained for 11 days. Next, I came back across the river to Southern Indiana Rehab Hospital. I was there for seven days and was discharged on 11/27/2020. Total Hospital stay of 31 days at the three different hospitals. I guess they all wanted a piece of the action.
Now to the meat of this letter. I probably would not be writing this today if it were not for the outstanding way I was treated by the nurses in all three hospitals. I do not have enough adjectives to describe the professionalism, caring, and dedication to their profession. They are the reason that I am “above ground” today. In addition to the nurses, everyone from the lead nurse to the lady who cleaned, mopped my floor, and emptied the trash and to everyone in between displayed the upmost caring and professionalism. I always believed there were three types of heroes: military, police officers, and firefighters. I have now added a fourth — nurses.
I wish I could say the same for the doctors at BHF and Kindred. Their daily visits to my room were very impersonal. They would come in my room and ask how I was doing, check my breathing and would say “see you tomorrow” and out they would go. It seemed like they couldn’t wait to get out of the door. It seemed to me they’re very unprofessional.
The doctors at Southern Indians Rehab were just the opposite. They would come in to my room with a smile on their faces, sit down and would engage in some ordinary conversation before they would start “checking me out.” I hated to see them leave.
God put the nurses on this land and they have not let Him down.
Jim McCoskey, Clarksville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.