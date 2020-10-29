Moore makes case for candidacy
As I close this Judge campaign, I want to keep asking young people to get into public service and government careers. The future is yours to shape and apply your own vision. I hope you may become successful in any path you choose. Be positive and keep higher values, even when faced with struggles.
I attended a gathering of good Clark citizens last Saturday and was asked several good questions about the race for Judge in Clark Circuit Court No. 1. We had some great discussions about the future of Court No. 1 and the progress that needs to be made moving forward.
If elected, I will operate Court No. 1 based on the Higher Values that reflect our community in 2020, not in days gone by. We must focus on how to meet the current challenges of the pandemic virus from the judicial offices, to the extent the law provides.
Just as I faced challenges with the ammo plant, I was able to overcome some strong influences and resistance by asserting the higher values of Clark County citizens. That strategy guided the ammo plant mission for some eight (8) years for the return of transfer of approximately 16,000 acres of the old ammo plant to local management, and to expand the Charlestown State Park.
Our team included serious public officials like Ralph Guthrie, Paul Garrett, Greg Isgrigg and Ed Meyer as Commissioners, plus Susan Popp and Dan Rodden from the Council. Karen McCartin Foster, Jim Gillenwater Sr., Portia Boyd, Jim Witten, Mayor Bob Hall and Bill Engebretson played key roles on early Reuse Authority Management teams. Ned Pfau was a key participant in the first lease negotiation and went to DC with us to finalize details of the transfer. Pat Glotzbach and Sam Smith, as bankers, always provided keen business and finance information to each governing group. They all deserve much credit for their positive thinking.
If the word “wisdom” was created for any person, it was surely made for retired public servant Elmer Hoehn and he used it deftly, like the expert he was, to help us in this massive federal mission, in all stages. I will never forget him.
As we near the 2020 election day, may I respectfully tell our citizens that positive visions and ideas, not frustrations of old politicians, are the best guide for the future success and growth of the Clark County judicial branch! I pledge to move beyond past times and, if elected, apply similar positive methods and ideals in my work as Judge of Clark Circuit Court No. 1.
Dan Moore, Candidate Clark Circuit Court No. 1 Judge
Vote Weinzapfel for attorney general
As our community continues to cast our votes in the November 3rd Election, I’d like to encourage voters to support Jonathan Weinzapfel as our next Indiana Attorney General.
A former Evansville Mayor, State Legislator, and Chancellor at Ivy Tech Community College, Jonathan has a broad background which will help him address Indiana’s challenges and make smart decisions in representing our state’s legal interest. Straight forward in his approach, he’ll end costly lawsuits that push political agendas and instead focus the Attorney General’s office on work that fights for Hoosiers’ access to health care, consumer protections, and improves services like our broken “Do Not Call” list.
I’m glad to also see Jonathan’s commitment to criminal justice reform. He wants to make our system fairer for all Hoosiers. He’ll protect our communities from crime while also ensuring that we expand drug treatment for nonviolent drug offenders. This is smart policy because not only does it reduce the number of inmates incarcerated in our prison system, it focuses on addiction as an illness, works to address the underlining causes for it, and seeks to aid individuals in recovery.
Jonathan will be an Attorney General we all respect. He’ll ensure that each of us get a fair chance. Indiana needs a leader like him in the State House and I’m excited to help him return integrity to the Attorney General’s office.
Bob Caesar, New Albany
Janson will bring fresh ideas, voice to council
Floyd County voters will be choosing three individuals in the coming election to serve a four-year term on the County Council. I’m encouraging voters to elect Calle Janson to one of those positions.
Calle has a perspective that is unlike any other voice currently on the council. As a social worker, she serves in a people focused profession and sees firsthand the impact our local government policies have on individuals. She knows the struggle many face to obtain basic services, earn an education or other job skills, care for their families, or simply emerge from personal struggles such as addiction or a health crises. She will listen to constituents, give a voice to populations often overlooked, and ensure that our government is transparent in its practices.
Calle’s goals for our county government also could not be more timely. She wants to promote public health and safety, implement sustainable strategies for development and the maintenance of public assets like our roads and public buildings, and incentivize business and industry to pay a livable wage. She believes in fiscal discipline, ensuring that our budgeting priorities are fair and cost effective, while matching the needs of the community.
We need a fighter who will look out for the little guy and bring a renewed perspective to our civic affairs. I hope you will join me in voting for Calle Janson on or before November 3.
Missy Smith, Sellersburg
