Fee increase unnecessary
I do not agree that the increase in stormwater fees is necessary. I do not agree that the Stormwater Program was justified in its beginning. As much as $30,000 per year has been paid for experts to direct Stormwater activities. Has the only boss Stormwater has had not yet learned the job?
On a relatively recent occasion, I publicly asked the Board of Commissioners why the Stormwater Program was first established and pointed out that the applicable law allowed counties to request an exemption, or to designate a political subdivision, such as a township, to be subjected. The President of the Board quickly asked the Stormwater boss to explain and a typical performance ensued. The boss left his seat and halfway to the podium the hired support jumped up and went to the podium and the boss sat down.
According to News & Tribune, December 27, 2022, the President of Environmental Rate Consultants presented the business plan at Tuesday’s meeting based on feedback from the Floyd County Stormwater Board, which includes all three Commissioners. Why did they need ERC if ERC’s business plan was based on feedback from the three Commissioners? One Commissioner is quoted: “We can always come back in a couple of years and reassess if we need additional increases.” ERC notes it is “just the starting point”.
The farmers’ battle for fairness resulted in opening up this can of worms; they won a battle and lost a war.
Maybe the County Council will employ some objectivity in their decision.
I hope my opinion is worth reading: my circumstances are described by the words often seen on the obituary page, “forgotten but not gone”.
George Mouser, Floyds Knobs
Heal divisions in our country
“A House Divided Cannot Stand.” Those words are as true today as when Lincoln said them in 1858. Americans appear more splintered now than ever, but is this just a collective illusion? I don’t know of anyone who wants to see abortion, or guns in the hands of people who would kill children in the classroom, or anywhere, or the powerful bully the weak.
People I know are living the best, most moral life they know how, myself included. We all want the same things. Everyone wants their children to be happy, healthy, and prosperous. To live in a clean environment, have opportunities for work, and to love. No one wants to be the villain, however our current election system, coupled with social media, and the addictive dopamine spike we get when feeling righteous indignation, has led us to demonize each other and may yet destroy our Democracy. Is this who we really are? New Years is all about new beginnings. It’s time for a change in our election system, and a solution I keep hearing about is Rank Choice Voting.
Ranked Choice works like this. We eliminate Primaries, and as many candidates run in the General as want to, but they must acquire 50% plus one to win. For example, four candidates run. If one of those four receives 50% plus one in the first round the election is over, and that candidate wins. If none do, the one who received the lowest number of votes is eliminated, and their votes are distributed to the others. If no second, third or etc. choice is listed on a ballot that ballot is discarded. The cycle continues until one candidate reaches the threshold thus concluding the election. This is how it worked in Alaska’s 2022 senate race. (Alaskapublic.org Nov. 23, 2022). Four candidates ran for the seat.
Three Republicans, Lisa Murkowski, Buzz Kelley, an election denier who dropped out and endorsed Kelly Tshibaka, also an election denier, and one Democrat, Patricia Chesbro. 10% of voters listed Chesbro as their first choice, followed by Murkowski, and then didn’t vote at all for Tshibaka or Kelley. 42.6% listed Tshibaka as their first choice, followed by Kelley, Murkowski and left the Democrat off. None of the candidates got more than 50% in the first round. Kelley had the least, so he was eliminated. His votes went to Tshibaka pushing her to 46.3%. Chesbro was eliminated next. Her votes went to Murkowski, pushing her to 53.7% giving her the win. RCV kept the extremes on each side from winning thus more accurately representing the will of the people. The overall effect of RCV is to elect moderate leaders willing to compromise and find solutions that suit 80% of the country. There’s no reason it couldn’t be applied nationwide to every office. I, for one, am ready for boring government that solves problems. RCV is just one strategy, there may be others.
The years have taught me to value my relationships and let little things go. Everyone has bad days and if someone is grumpy it usually has nothing to do with you. They’re human too and deserve grace too. Also, there’s nothing wrong with disagreeing. We all see the world through different eyes. Compromise is a good thing. I just turned 53 and by the end of my life I hope I can look back and say I not only witnessed the apparent division, but also the genuine re-unification of America, One Nation, under God, INDIVISIBLE, with Liberty and Justice for All. Our House will Stand. God Bless you all and Happy New Years.
Bruce Cash, Charlestown
