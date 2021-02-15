Biden made right call on climate pact
Letter-writer John Krueger criticizes President Joe Biden for signing an executive order to have the United States rejoin the Paris climate agreement.
Krueger falsely claims that the accord gives an unfair advantage to China. In fact, all national commitments in the Paris Agreement are voluntary, with individual nations determining the ambition and design of their own climate plans. It’s revealing that the conservative-leaning U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which has a pro-business focus, welcomes Biden’s move.
The best response that I’ve seen to Krueger's objections can be found in the 2019 report, “A Climate Security Plan for America: A Presidential Plan for Combating the Security Risks of Climate Change,” which has been endorsed by more than 20 admirals and generals:
“The U.S. is contending with an international environment colored by the announcement of the intent of the U.S. to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, a loss of American prestige and international leadership as a result, a lack of trust between the U.S. and its partners and allies, and significant moves by other nations, such as China, to fill that global leadership vacuum. China, for example, is positioning itself as a regional and global leader in investments in climate resilience and clean energy transitions. This challenge to U.S. leadership on climate change, particularly from near-peer competitors, can have significant implications for U.S. national security well beyond this issue.”
The pandemic has taught us the importance of hedging against catastrophic risk. Certainly, this is consistent with conservative values. President Biden should be congratulated for embracing U.S. leadership on this crucial issue.
Terry Hansen, Hales Corners, WI
Prioritize teachers for COVID-19 shot
Governor Holcomb — PLEASE AND THANK YOU
Please allow our IN Teachers and Staff to receive the vaccine.
Lee Ann Wiseheart, New Albany
Senators' Trump stance 'a weak ploy'
Editor's note: This letter was submitted prior to the U.S. Senate vote to acquit former president Donald Trump of inciting the Capitol riot. Both senators from Indiana voted for acquittal.
To Senators Braun and Young,
The Ford Motor Company had a slogan, "Quality is job one"! Your incantation should be "Re-election is job one"! The wealth and prestige that comes with being a United States senator can be intoxicating. Being a member of one of the most elite clubs in the world, with all the perks and notoriety, could and does cause good men and women to bury their scruples in order to retain the position that they hold above all else. You have become one of those persons.
Your arguments on the constitutionality of impeaching Donald J. Trump is just a weak ploy to deflect the facts and justify your alignment with the lunatic fringe that stormed the capital. You know it, I know it, and others not totally indoctrinated these past four years, know it. By your words and actions, you become his co-conspirators, and thus appealing to his leftover "base", you hope to gain favor, votes, and dollars for your next re-election. It is a sad commentary that you do not have the courage to vote your conscience instead of being politically expedient to your own interests. Do you happen to recall the oath you took on behalf of those you represent? I urge you to convict this rogue" ex-president by default", and put the animus Americans have towards each other to rest. Remember, a crime is still a crime, even after the criminal has changed addresses.
Bob Schulz, Sellersburg
