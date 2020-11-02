Letters to the Editor

Assessor not giving attention to office
Floyd County taxpayers, as a worker at your courthouse I would like to shed some light on the goings on in the assessor's office. Not only did he get voted in not having any of his levels or knowledge, he also is a full-time school teacher. Now that his school is doing virtual work, you can find your assessor James Sinks teaching from his office. If you ask him the ends and outs of the different jobs we perform, he looks at you like a deer in the headlights and leans tremendously on his first deputy.
He is also pushing to hire a part-time person in making $15 an hour due to her being a Realtor and she is a “professional.” Whereas in the past that job has paid at $10 to $12. Also, the part-time applicant is his friend's child. So do we see some favoritism? He is also hiring in a new full-time job at higher pay rate and as a second deputy. Where in the past seniority has gotten to bump up to next pay when [a worker] leaves. Also she is a friend of his.
Who’s really running your assessor's office? A school teacher not a leader and most certainly not someone who can run this office. On a daily basis he asks the first deputy to make decisions or his other employees, depending on what the subject is. It is time Floyd County taxpayers start looking into your assessor!
Jessica Johns, New Albany
Ensure breast cancer screenings access
October was National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but November is still the perfect time for not only women to focus on their health, but for the Indiana legislature to support women in the fight against cancer. For women in America, early detection could prevent many of the more than 42,000 estimated breast cancer deaths expected this year. Indiana lawmakers can play a vital role in fighting cancer by adequately funding programs that ensure access to the screenings which provide early detection.
While many women have gained access to affordable, comprehensive health care coverage under the federal health care law, millions of women continue to meet the eligibility requirements for the Indiana Breast and Cervical Cancer Program — most recently partly due to rising unemployment rates due to the pandemic.
I watched my grandmother battle breast cancer and know that my voice for cancer prevention can grow even stronger with effective legislation on my side. In order to continue our fight against breast cancer, Indiana lawmakers still need to ensure that adequate funding is present to ensure that all women can detect breast cancer early.
Mary Kost, ACS CAN State Lead Volunteer, New Albany
COVID testing, early voting too close
I would like to know who thought it was a good idea to have early voting and COVID-19 testing in the same area (4-H Fairgrounds on Green Valley Road)? A shared parking lot for both events seems to increase the risk of being exposed. Could we not have found a separate site to ensure the safety of the voters, especially with the large voter turnout expected in this year's election?
I've had more than one person tell me they turned around when they saw the voting and COVID testing in the same area. I just seems common sense would tell you this is not a good optic. Full disclosure...I voted there, but I was not thrilled with the set up.
Jeffrey Schneider, New Albany
