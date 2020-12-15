Letters to the Editor

Texas lawsuit backers shameful
Shame on Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, Indiana AG Chris Hill and other Indiana Republican representatives who signed onto the Texas lawsuit against President Elect Joe Biden’s legal presidential win last month. These men are a disgrace to our Hoosier state. Such petty people following the fake president and his base to the end of his term in office. Good riddance.
Jamey Aebersold, New Albany
Information cocoons not helpful
Once again, election season reveals the significant rifts in our country between many citizens on various political issues. That happens in an open society, especially a melting pot such as ours. But these divisions seem to be worsening over the past 20 years or so, and citizens have allowed themselves to be easily manipulated by politicians and special interests through the use of agenda-driven media outlets…in other words, propaganda. Such propaganda permeates and infects our body politic only because we let it. In fact, we invite it.
There is a frequent letter writer to the Tribune who illustrates that fact all too well. Although she happens to be a hard-core Republican and hater of everything Democrat, there are people on the other end of the political spectrum who are just as guilty of relying upon such propaganda to reinforce their views and bias. This particular writer relies upon and endorses several of the most corrosive and notoriously fraudulent propaganda outlets plaguing our country today: from a media troll provocateur posing as a fake journalist (Andy Ngo) to ultra-right One America News Network to one of the absolute worst, Breitbart. Some people actually start their day with so-called news from this white nationalist website and their ilk that brought us such "brilliant" revelations as their claims that:
• The Sandy Hook massacre of 20 first-graders was a false flag operation for gun control;
• COVID-19 is a Democrat hoax to embarrass Donald Trump, and sensible precautions are a conspiracy to undermine Trump’s re-election campaign;
• Overwhelming scientific evidence of global warming is wrong compared to oil lobbyists’ "alternative facts";
• Trump lied to us for months about COVID-19 out of respect for states’ rights, not to protect his own image;
• Trump was cheated last month by a grand and unprecedented conspiracy of Republicans, Democrats, the Deep State, and a Venezuelan dictator who’s been dead since 2013; and, of course,
• Anyone who does not blindly support their party and candidates is an evil socialist out to destroy our country.
It’s strange that her advice of “They are in it to make money and advance a narrative. Unvarnished news is the way to go” only applies to outlets she doesn’t like. Understand that I do not absolve the far left outlets, either. While MSNBC is not as blatantly fraudulent as Fox, such outlets are just as corrosive and unpatriotic in my opinion because they bombard their viewers with similar ideological and party-oriented programming, i.e., "everything our favorite party does is great while the other party is a complete failure." Political disagreement used to be “the loyal opposition.” Now they’re an enemy to be mistrusted and hated. Our real enemies are enjoying this.
This level of delusion and denial is destructive and unnecessary. Sadly, the loony-tune claims of such outlets influence our politics to a significant degree and are a major cause of the division and stagnation plaguing us today. Too many Americans live in their bubbles or echo chambers to avoid any facts that might contradict their own views. They want affirmation, not information. This only serves to block our country’s progress and enable corruption and incompetence by politicians at every level…politicians who would soil themselves if we ever stopped hating and blaming each other and returned to holding them accountable. Can you imagine if a politician had to fulfill their promises instead of merely repeating the same tired rhetoric to their base for their divide-and-conquer strategy at election time?
As the writer ironically said, “Facts and the truth are always there.” It’s just too bad that millions of Americans prefer to ignore them for their own version of reality instead.
Joseph Moore, Georgetown Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.