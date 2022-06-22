Guns are killing kids
A fact is a fact.
I’ve been reading the N&T letters from people who have ideas on why students in schools keep getting killed in their classrooms with assault rifles. A new bill in Congress suggests fortifying schools and more help with mental health is the solution.
Here’s a fact: If there were NO ASSAULT rifles, kids would not be getting massacred with assault rifles in their classrooms. Period! It’s ASSAULT RIFLES that are killing kids.
Wake up and ban all assault rifles. Americans overwhelming want to ban these war weapons but Republican senators want the killing to continue it seems. Our two Indiana Senators, Mike Braun and Todd Young have been BOUGHT by the NRA and gun lobby. Vote them out and elect people who love and appreciate kids.
Jamey Aebersold
New Albany
Gun control doesn't violate Second Amendment
Our country's Founding Fathers had important reasons for writing the Second Amendment. I think we can all agree on that. I wish we could imagine if the Founding Fathers were alive today, to witness the continual carnage of children being gunned down in school because military weapons of war are accessible to anyone who wants one. Do you think they, too, would shrug and say, "Our hands are tied, there's nothing we can do except offer thoughts and prayers again."
I think they would say, "Good Lord, this is not what we intended!" And they would do something to change it. Our Second Amendment starts with the word "well-ordered." Our current state of affairs is not well-ordered. The preamble states an intention of ensuring "domestic tranquility." If you really value our Constitution, stop taking a small section out of context and assuming it was meant to be completely unrestrained, forever, at any cost.
Several conservative readers here have stated correctly that violent criminals and mentally disturbed people don't care about obeying laws. Even with maximum punishment for those who kill innocent people, that does not resolve the unspeakable pain and grief of the parents and loved ones, from all these PREVENTABLE tragedies our country endures. The proposed solution of "hardening" our schools doesn't protect innocent people in churches, stores, cinemas, bars — should we "harden" every public building in the country? I know the lobby would love that. Law-abiding citizens have plenty of gun options available without needing to possess military assault machines. Our rights to guns are not "infringed" by placing reasonable well-ordered boundaries like a background check or a permit.
Please stop equating "gun control" with "taking away all the guns." Control refers to having sensible boundaries while still keeping the essentials. Does a "weight control" product make you vanish completely? I realize this letter probably won't change anyone's mind, least of all our "leaders" in the Republican senate caucus (federal and state), who can't see past an outdated political principle to consider the human cost of the decisions they make in their ivory towers. Well, thanks for reading anyway.
Sam Johnson
New Albany
There's help for PTSD
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder can impact anyone who has survived a traumatic event. PTSD can disrupt your whole life and keep you from enjoying life’s pleasures.
“Fortunately, PTSD is now discussed much more openly than it once was,” said Prosecutor Chris Lane. “PTSD most likely has impacted someone you know. It’s important to recognize the signs and symptoms so that you can get help if you or a loved one is having difficulty coming to terms with a traumatic experience.”
PTSD affects more people than you might realize. Almost six out of 10 people will experience at least one traumatic event at some point in their lives and develop PTSD, according to the National Center for PTSD.
Traumatic experiences affect about six out of 10 men and commonly include experiences such as accidents, physical assault, combat, disaster or witnessing death or injury. About five out of every 10 women will endure trauma. For females, these events are more likely to involve sexual assault and child sexual abuse.
In a given year, approximately 12 million adults will have PTSD. Women are impacted more frequently (about eight out of every 100) compared to men (about four out of every 100).
The effects of trauma on individuals has been studied for many years, especially in relation to combat veterans. Originally referred to by other names, such as “shell shock,” PTSD emerged as a term in 1980 and the impact of any shocking and dangerous event that one witnesses or experiences can lead to PTSD.
While PTSD affects many soldiers who have fought in combat, it is now understood that it can affect anyone who has experienced a traumatic event. Some examples include automobile crashes, childhood physical abuse, shootings, assault or other violence or a natural disaster.
It’s vital that we all realize PTSD can affect anyone. It is not a sign of weakness and is not something you can control.
PTSD can also affect those close to you through secondary exposure.
It’s important to note that not everyone who experiences a traumatic event will develop PTSD. Many people are able to fully recover without intervention.
However, if you or someone you know is struggling to function following a traumatic event, it’s time to seek help.
Here are some signs you may be experiencing PTSD:
• Distressing memories
• Avoidance of trauma reminders
• Nightmares or flashbacks
• Negative thoughts or mood
• Always being on guard for danger
• Engaging in risky behavior
• Difficulty concentrating
• Interruptions in sleep pattern
Children may experience PTSD differently, including re-enacting the event during playtime or having scary dreams. Symptoms may start within one month of the event, but sometimes those affected may not experience symptoms until years after the trauma.
It has been established that treatment, especially psychotherapy, is very effective in assisting those struggling with PTSD. However, many of those with PTSD do not get the help they need.
If someone you care about may be experiencing PTSD, it’s important to ensure they feel safe both physically and emotionally. Connect them to therapy resources or encourage them to speak to their physician.
Here are some numbers to call for help:
• National Center for PTSD: 1-802-296-6300 or ncptsd@va.gov
• Trauma Survivors Network: 1-800-556-7890
• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK
• Crisis textline: Text HOME to 741741
• National Alliance on Mental Illness: 1-800-950-NAMI
Chris Lane
Prosecutor, Floyd County
