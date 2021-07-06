Political comprise needed
[Recently there were] two letters published that have me scratching my melon. Was that by design to foster thinking among the readers? An oversight? Pure happenstance? Either way, they made my day as they could not be more diametrically opposed. Given I’m a subscriber to this paper, I will assume it was by design.
In the first letter, the author is not happy with the collective voting record of the Indiana GOP in general, and a specific State Representative in particular. I get that, I often am not happy with Mr. Smith once in office. However, the language used in the letter makes it abundantly clear that the author is no fan of the GOP in any manner. Phrases like “increasingly reactionary, antiscience GOP” and “no wind to counter the overwhelming stench of ignorance emanating from House Republicans.”
Very hard not to infer from that letter the author would vote blue regardless of issue, candidate or perceived outcome, although I could be wrong.
Letter 2 proposes that political bias is a systemic problem. He posits a good question in the opening paragraph. Who will you vote for in 2024? Democrat? Republican? In general, he does a good job of pointing out that many of us will vote for party, and not qualifications, issues or candidate, solely because of the partisan divide in this country.
I did some quick googling after reading the two letters, as I often lament people voting strictly along party lines. I find that lazy. It is a cop out. Often it is indicative of political ignorance, in my opinion. Not all Conservatives are rich, old, white Christians trying to be miserly and hang on to their money. Not all Progressives are young, hip, or people of color, advancing an agenda to make the world a radically different place. Our commonalities far outweigh our differences.
I would suggest many more of us could be closer to center, and compromise, and what I found googling was a little scary with regard to partisanship, the growing divide, and how bad actors, websites and social media contribute to the problem. I suggest you take the time to do that yourself, read what is out there by reputable organizations. It is frightening.
My best friend in the world is a fairly diehard liberal, as is his wife. I’m a fiscal conservative who leans toward libertarianism, as is my wife. We have never had a harsh word, and often discuss the issues of the day. We have been friends since 1979. Read. Learn. Investigate, and discuss. Vote your conscience, not party. I trust neither party truth be told, as I suspect their voting record, which is almost always along partisan lines, suggest they will vote party regardless of the issue. Although now and again one of them surprises me. At least I sleep well knowing I voted ( and I do) for the candidate, and the issues, versus a blind pull of a red or blue lever.
Clay Gabhart, Charlestown
Indiana rest areas 'pig sties'
The state of Indiana is proud of its hogs. Gov. Holcomb even proposed in August of 2019 to spend $50 million from the state’s surplus to renovate and fancy up the hog barns at the state fairgrounds. That is right, $50,000,000. Of course, the backlash from the legislature caused him to change his tune in January of 2020 saying he is OK with cutting that back some. All so the farmers, God love them, could have a climate-controlled space to show their prize hogs.
[Recently] we traveled north to see some family and people are loosening up and the interstate highways are crowded. We have traveled the I-65 corridor for the past 30 years. Rest assured, what is written next has been the same all this time. Occasionally, everyone needs a facility for relief. This brings me to the point of my letter; Indiana’s rest areas are PIG STIES! What toilets, sinks, urinals, ventilation systems that are not broken or stopped up are barely working at all. Followed by lines of crossed-legged people. Garbage cans overflowing with no attendants in sight.
I am guessing the state of Indiana is just promoting its truth in advertising; do your business and get out, we only value hogs here. It is disgusting for our elected officials, who have been apprised of the situation, value making guns easier to get and restricting women’s right to decide their healthcare needs while ignoring the everyday taxpayer a brief, clean respite from traveling. Come on Indiana, do you value people or not?
Irv Meurer, Charlestown
Child tax credit a godsend
My name is April. I’m a stay at home mom to two young girls. Last year I was diagnosed with cancer and I haven’t worked since. When I found out about the child tax credit and that we would get monthly payments, it felt like a little weight was lifted off of my shoulders. My husband won’t have to work as much overtime now to make up for my missed paychecks and we won’t have to stress as much about making sure our mortgage and other bills are paid.
I know so many people that have been struggling and are going to be able to take a step out of poverty with these monthly payments. The impact this will have on families and the economy will be life changing! Hoosier Action is hosting a press conference in Indianapolis on July 13, at noon at University Park. There, we will be discussing how this child tax credit will benefit families all across the state. Please come and let the members of Congress know that this is something that families need!
April Lopossa, Martinsville
