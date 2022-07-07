People will reject reports they disagree with
When Bill Ketter, vice president of news for Community Newspaper Holdings, Inc., decided to weigh in with his opinion on the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, he pushed more of the News and Tribune’s “fake news” that was the subject of my last letter to the editor.
I do not necessarily think his error was intentional. There is a well-known human behavior called “confirmation bias.” The idea is that people are automatically inclined to believe reports that agree with their own point of view. The truth or facts are discounted as unimportant. The opposite is also true. People will reject reports that disagree with their own viewpoint.
In his very first paragraph Ketter claims that the Supreme Court’s decision “exploded the myth of a non-political high court.” The foundation for his argument was based on the political party of the President who nominated the judges.
Ketter ignores the fact that the placement of justices on the Supreme Court has always been a political process — and not just based on the politics of the president. A justice can only be seated with the consent of the Senate. Did FDR’s attempt to pack the court nearly a hundred years ago not strike Ketter as political?
Even in Ketter’s lifetime we have seen the cataclysmic battles between Joe Biden and President Reagan over Robert Bork and between Mitch McConnell and President Obama over Merrick Garland. Ketter’s simplistic analysis falls far short of the truth.
But Ketter’s big mistake — and this can only be intentional — was in not addressing the facts of the decision. Nowhere in his opinion does he discuss how the conclusions of the decision were political rather than judicial.
Did Alito follow traditional guidelines in determining whether Roe v. Wade had standing under stare decisis to be maintained or should it be overruled as many cases have been in the past(e.g. Brown v. Board of Education and Plessy v. Ferguson)?
Did he clearly demonstrate the lack of clear support for the right to an abortion in the Constitution? Did he show that America did not have a general acceptance for abortion in the law and culture up to the time of the legislation?
Did he demonstrate the arbitrary nature of the solution imposed by the court in its decision? Did he show how the Casey decision tried to toss out the flawed reasoning of Roe and insert a reasoning from “Substantive Due Process”? Did Alito also make valid constitutional arguments to reject that reasoning as well?
Ketter addressed none of these issues. In fairness, the dissenting justices did not make a serious attempt at it either.
Why did he avoid those issues? In my opinion, his confirmation bias would not allow him to accept the possibility that the Supreme Court’s decision was correct. Maybe if he had looked into them, he would have had to confront the fact that it was the Roe and Casey decisions that were political and not the Dobbs decision. Dobbs returned abortion to its proper constitutional standing in the country — one in which the population of each state gets to decide how it wants to handle the issue.
Since Ketter wrote from his bias and never discussed the real facts of the Dobbs decision, he promulgated “fake news.” The readers of the News and Tribune deserve better than that. They deserve opinions drawn from substantive analysis.
Jeff Roudenbush, Marengo
Elect those who love and appreciate kids
A fact is a fact.
I’ve been reading the N&T letters from people who have ideas on why students in schools keep getting killed in their classrooms with assault rifles. A new bill in Congress suggests fortifying schools and more help with mental health is the solution.
Here’s a fact: If there were NO ASSAULT rifles, kids would not be getting massacred with assault rifles in their classrooms. Period! It’s ASSAULT RIFLES that are killing kids.
Wake up and ban all assault rifles. Americans overwhelmingly want to ban these war weapons but Republican Senators want the killing to continue it seems. Our two Indiana Senators, Mike and Todd, have been BOUGHT by the NRA and gun lobby. Vote them out and elect people who love and appreciate kids.
Jamey Aebersold, New Albany
Jeffersonville needs ‘thoughtful’ erosion repair
For the past couple of years I’ve walked along the portion of Jeffersonville’s Greenway path between Spring and Clark streets that doesn’t so much meander but nevertheless provides a serene connection with the river and riverbank.
My usual walking companion is my dog and so it’s a walk of exploration on both our parts. I’ve witnessed close hand the power of the river and its flooding. Massive trees and logs moving past. Even parts of small buildings. But that’s to be expected of a natural resource that’s vital and alive.
Erosion of the bank is an ongoing issue with any size river or stream. I understand that maintaining the integrity of any path that allows for public access to the river’s edge is important.
However, the recent “fix” of the path erosion issue could be called criminal. I don’t believe that the Army Corps of Engineers would have approved such a botched repair. At a time when Greenways and parks on both sides of the river are expanding and attracting more and more visitors, Jeffersonville needs to continue to provide and promote thoughtful solutions to maintenance issues. I know the Parks Department’s budget is lean but this requires a better repair.
Jonn Frey, Jeffersonville
