Letters to the Editor

Careful of Dems' rabbit hole
(This letter is in response to a recent column by Mary Beth Schneider.)
Wow! There was so much to unpack there, but as Chris Cuomo says: “Let’s get to it!”
First off, the U.S. has the cleanest air in the WORLD. Maybe the groundwork was laid during the tenure of William Ruckleshaus. We need to take that ingenuity and spirit to the EU for starters and then to China and India. Why aren’t we? Another question for another time.
I do believe that Ms. Schneider “jumped the gun” in demanding Congressional Hoosier Republicans follow the Democrats down the rabbit hole of the Democrats own making. So far, the only firsthand knowledge of the discussion between Ukraine and Trump and what Trump expected/wanted, is Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to the EU. His testimony was clear, Trump said he wanted nothing, he wanted no quid pro quo, he just wanted the president of the Ukraine to “do the right thing” and stop corruption. Isn’t that what Bill Clinton was trying to achieve when he got the Ukraine to sign the 1998 Treaty with Ukraine on Mutual Legal Assistance in Legal Matters?! Frankly, I do not agree with all of Ms. Brooks’ votes, but why attack Sen. Todd Young?! Impeachment case has not reached the Senate yet; it is still in markup in the House! Goodness gracious! Let’s wait for Horowitz to finish his Senate testimony, shall we? So far, it is looking like there should have been NO FISA warrants, NO Mueller Report and therefore, no grounds for impeachment.
Marie Yovanovitch and Fiona Hill are bureaucrats who admitted in their testimony that they had no firsthand knowledge of Trump’s “crimes” in their testimony. They only heard it from a friend, who heard it from a friend...... Please! That is NOT the way the judicial system in America works! Think instead: “No pictures, no proof,” especially from unelected bureaucrats, which takes us back to EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s testimony. Ms. Schneider may be personally traumatized/offended by Ms. Yovanovitch being removed as ambassador to Ukraine, but was she comparably traumatized/offended when Obama called for the resignations of all Bush II appointed ambassadors after his inauguration? Well, we all know the answer to that question, don’t we? Truth is, career foreign service diplomats usually only serve until the next president.
Cheers to William Ruckleshaus and his legacy at the EPA. Wish he could have lent his knowledge to the Obama EPA that created the 2015 Gold King Mine waste water disaster. EPA wasn’t listening to the Native Americans on the issue.
— ELIZABETH MADDEN
Georgetown
———
Reader reacts to column and coverage
“The corporate press is the enemy of the people.”
— Michael Malice
Class is in session
Be seated, Mike Matthews.
Let’s get real. You don’t comprehend the agenda (it’s not a bias) the News and Tribune is spreading. Reading through your opinion piece is a tell-all that you’re a useful [tool]. One of the easier callouts of your piece is use of the word democracy. The United States is not a democracy, it’s a Republic…for which it stands, sound familiar? You’re a Government voter who lacks principle and consistency with policy. This is why you don’t see the News and Tribune agenda. Allow me to educate you.
News and Tribune has an aligned agenda of pushing for greater Government control of individual lives.
n Exhibit A: All of the ‘Our Opinion’ pieces since its inception. Almost every ‘Our Opinion’ piece advocates for more bills, more laws, more government spending. You will not find one ‘Our Opinion’ piece advocating for the dissolvement of government in any respect.
n Exhibit B: The Homelessness feature. Several years ago, the News and Tribune published a multi-piece, multiple week feature highlighting the struggles of homelessness in the community. The News and Tribune’s solutions focused around expanding Government and never once highlighted the Government’s role in creating unaffordable housing. As a loyal subscriber to the News and Tribune for your trustworthy source of local and national issues, I’m sure you’re well aware of Government’s role of massively distorting property markets over the last century.
n Exhibit C: The Opioid problem. News and Tribune never highlighted the failed War on Drugs policies as a cause/effect of opioid addiction/problems. The News and Tribune reporters never asked local and state officials why the federal government is protecting opiate fields in Afghanistan. The News and Tribune reporters never asked why there was no opioid epidemic hundred years ago when there were no laws against opiate possession. But we saw what happened to Gary Webb and Michael Hastings when they started reporting and asking questions.
Aside from being in the government budget, the News and Tribune is a parrot for expanding Government policy and is closer to an arm of the Government than an advocate of individual freedom. All of this is by design and a product of Government Schools. You served your Government well, Comrade Matthews.
— TYLER SANDEFUR
Jeffersonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.