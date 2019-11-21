Letters to the Editor

Judges played role in shooting
While three of the defendants in the Indianapolis White Castle shooting are relatively free, a fourth, Brandon Kaiser, is set to go to trial this week. Judge Sabrina Bell was one of the instigators, followed by Judges Adams and Jacobs. Their reckless behavior has pushed Kaiser over the edge of the law into a self-defense stance that may cause him years in prison. What if the three judges attended Kaiser’s trial and testified about their culpability. Maybe Kaiser would receive a fairer sentence. How about it, Judges. Adams, Jacobs, and Bell?
— VIRGINIA WINCHELL
New Albany
Henryville feeding homebound, community on Thanksgiving
The people of Henryville learned in 2012 how to come together and serve those in need. An idea stirred on the heart of Robin Jones, compelled by the idea of people who would not have the opportunity to enjoy food and fellowship on Thanksgiving Day. The word went out via Facebook. People immediately stepped forward and volunteered. Henryville Community Church agreed to host the event. Turkeys and hams and other food and supplies were donated. Dozens of local residents are signed up to volunteer. The plans are set.
On Thanksgiving Day, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., meals will be delivered to the homebound. From 2 to 4 p.m., all are welcome to Henryville Community Church, 115 U.S. 31, Henryville, for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, ham, turkey, stuffing and all the trimmings. Games, gift bags for kids, and local residents enjoying Thanksgiving together.
If you know of someone who is homebound in a 25-mile radius from Henryville, call and let us know. Our volunteers are ready to deliver. And if you don’t have other plans, come join us for food, fun and fellowship.
— ROBIN JONES
Henryville
Questions surround Medicare for All
While most Democrat presidential candidates seem to have settled on Medicare for All as part of the Democrat platform, there are a lot of unanswered questions concerning coverage and availability. Medicare enrollment for supplemental insurance ends Dec. 7, 2019. The flood of commercials clearly states that Medicare does not cover everything, only 80% of the reasonable charge set by the federal government.
If Democrat candidates want Medicare for All, how can they also be saying they will end all private health insurance companies? Will there be no availability to purchase private insurance to cover what Medicare for All does not cover? Will the 20 percent not covered simply be an out-of-pocket expense for the consumer under Medicare for All? Is the Democrat plan for Medicare for All going to cover everything? Even if I decide to have my procedure done at the Mayo Clinic or Cleveland Clinic? Does that add to the estimated price tag of $52 trillion by Elizabeth Warren?
I honestly have been disappointed that this has not been brought up at any of the debates by the moderators and no journalist has raised the question on the campaign trail. I think it’s essential to inform the public as to the Medicare for All shortcomings. Maybe moderators should meet with voters to hear questions voters want answered.
— ELIZABETH MADDEN
Georgetown
