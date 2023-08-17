Support Hodges for mayor
Good leaders show up for their communities. They do so consistently, not to promote personal agendas, and they put aside political differences to serve their citizens. Charlestown mayor Treva Hodges has an outstanding record of supporting the City of Charlestown.
Mayor Hodges shows up at every event and attends every meeting. Her opponent does not. Throughout her four years in office Mayor Hodges has continued the outstanding attendance record she built in the years before she became mayor. Her opponent has been notably absent at city events these last four years. Mayor Hodges’ consistency stands in stark contrast to the support now being offered by her opponent, which only began with the upcoming election campaign.
Improving facilities and programming has been a high priority for Mayor Hodges. In support of that, she has been the most “hands-on” mayor Charlestown has ever seen. She not only attends every event, she WORKS every event. From collecting trash, to carrying equipment, she is constantly looking for ways to help support staff and visitors. She is almost always one of the last people to leave an event and never leaves staff stranded or working alone. Mayor Treva Hodges shows up — every time. She has gracefully served our community well these past four years. She has given her all in everything she does for our city. I am honored to work beside her and witness her dedication to her staff, and more importantly her dedication to the City of Charlestown. I will be honored and proud to cast my vote this November 7th for Mayor Treva Hodges.
Marissa Knoebel, Charlestown
Animals are also important
I read with some interest this week a letter from George Mouser concerning his feelings toward education and students and the Floyd County Animal Shelter.
He seems to feel that animals should not be considered important and compared them to humans. There is no comparison, sir, I don't know if you are a pet owner but my wife and I are owners of three fur babies that are precious and are a part of our family. They are totally dependent on us for food, water and medical care just as students are to a certain age.
Animals are creatures of God just as humans are and are important in their own way. I feel Mr. Mouser should think about both entities for they are important. Floyd County needs a good animal shelter so strays and other animals can be cared for and adopted so they can have a good home. If you think animals aren't important think about this: Pets are great therapy for humans, they help with feelings and even blood pressure, they are beneficial.
Lou Kloufetos
New Albany
EDITOR'S NOTE
The News and Tribune publishes letters to the editor regarding the upcoming municipal elections. To ensure time for publishing ahead of Election Day, all election-related letters must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 2. Letters should be emailed to newsroom@newsandtribune.com.
