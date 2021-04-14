Opinions page needs balance
We moved to the area about five years ago and were excited to find a daily local paper. The community news and sports coverage is very much appreciated. We would like to see a more equitable balance of opinions on the editorial page. Recently the conservative based political comic, Mallard Fillmore, has been dropped, but the liberal view, Doonesbury continues. Often the editorial page articles are from Anderson, Terre Haute, or other areas outside of the community. We would like to read the opinions of local people from both sides of the political realm. Thank you.
Phil and Judy Kempf, Lanesville
Farmland being gobbled up
Noting that March is National Agriculture Month, Lt. Gov. [Suzanne] Crouch recently issued a statement touting Indiana's agriculture in a piece titled, "Every month should be ag month in Indiana." I agree with her comments on the importance of our food producers, but it is more wishful thinking than reality. At the rate our farms and fields are being replaced by high-density subdivisions and other developments, including here in Floyd County, March will soon be re-designated as Agriculture History Month.
Cassandra Seer, Edwardsville
Fillmore cartoon is missed
Thank you, Kenneth Kersey, for bringing up the fact that Mallard Fillmore cartoons are no longer printed in this paper. I have been missing them. I figured N & T just did away with poor Mallard because he didn't have two left wings. And yet the un-funny Doonesbury just goes on and on.
Diana Hall, Borden
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.