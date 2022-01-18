Lottery should foot Common School Fund
Our time is now for the Hoosier Lottery to transfer all net lottery proceeds for one specific purpose: The Common School Fund.
The Indiana General Assembly and the Governor will be useful for funding all lottery dollars from the various games -- Daily 3, Daily 4, Cash 5, Mega Millions, Powerball, and Quick Draw -- directly to the schools throughout the state. Allocating these lottery proceeds for public education will allow schools to have funding for textbooks, paper, chalkboards, teacher's salaries, pencils, pens, and computers on a yearly basis. Want More? Allocating all net lottery proceeds directly to the Common School Fund will avoid school districts laying off highly qualified teachers. Students will not be worried about how much money the school districts will have in their budgets for 10 to 12 years.
States that have allocated all their lottery proceeds to the Common School Fund allow stability and continuity between their state lottery system and their schools on a yearly basis. Illinois, Missouri, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Texas, and Michigan are some of the states that allocated their net lottery proceeds directly to public education. Indiana will be following the same lead if the Indiana General Assembly and the Governor had 6 ounces of smarts in succeeding with the task. This type of policy is in reference to retaining functionality and consistency concerning funding for the school within Hoosier Lottery -- not about volatility. Indiana has been operating the Lottery since January 1, 1990; and furthermore, Indiana will be best off by enacting the law to allocate all net lottery proceeds directly to the Common School Fund. The school districts and the schools in Indiana want all of the lottery proceeds transferred to public education. This task needs to become a reality so future generations of school children throughout Indiana do not have to struggle without financial support from the Lottery. Do It!!
Eric Ellis
Floyds Knobs
Reader issues bipartisan criticism
To be politically correct I am going to admonish both the Republican and the Democrat parties in this letter.
First, for the Republicans, I believe it was horrid for the New Albany License Branch on Charlestown Road to be closed down for, at least, part of October. My wife and I and our daughter had three automobile transactions during that time and we had to go to the Clarksville Branch. They were open!
Further, I frequently go by the old branch on Mt. Tabor Road to go to Honey Baked Hams and have seen many people parking and trying to get into the branch. There is a minuscule sign on the door, but you can’t read it till you get to the door.
One time I went to the Charlestown Road branch and when I went through the door, there was another minuscule sign on the inside door saying they were closed until Saturday, so on Saturday I repeated my path and the inside sign said they were still closed.
During all this time the U. S. Postal Service was open, so what happened? I suggest you call our local Indiana legislators and the Indiana governor, and ask them what happened. I believe license branches are essential services and should be open all the time. All the other private businesses where the Charlestown Road branch is located, were open.
Second, for the Democratic Party. I started noticing around Christmas time that Christmas cards addressed to us from New Albany folks were postmarked from “Louisville.” I called a few family members and friends who received my cards, and they were also postmarked from “Louisville.”
I don’t have any complaints against Louisville except the way they run their city, but I have a special attachment to the “New Albany” postmark. I wonder what happened to people that drove to Bethlehem, Indiana or Santa Claus, Indiana for their special postmarks.
I suggest you call the New Albany Mayor’s office, your local Congressional representatives, and the U.S President.
These are the kind of irritants that affect all of us and should not be tolerated. Chalk it up to complacency, defined as “unconcern” or “conceitedness.”
Bill Smith, New Albany
