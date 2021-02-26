Analysis of charitable giving
This is in response to Mr. Gabhart’s Feb. 24th letter titled, “Putting Medicare for All affordability under scrutiny.”
As for the charitableness of Liberals and Conservatives, remember that one commonality of Conservatives that I mentioned was “traditional American values” and that would include religion; Conservatives are more charitable mainly because they give more to their religious denominations than Liberals do. One study not only came to this conclusion, but also ruled out political beliefs and economic status as causes for Conservatives being more charitable than Liberals. Negating the religious factor, the charitable giving between Conservatives and Liberals were roughly the same. (democraticaudit.com/2017/11/17)
On religious charities, the IRS, generally, is not concerned on how that money is spent in churches. For example, a fundamentalist church may spend its money on attacking other faiths and the LGBTQ community and not any of its money on peoples’ physical needs (see Matthew 25: 35-40). Also, it is possible for a religion to give in a manner that, in itself, would not be tax-deductible. Donations to the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic organization, are tax-deductible. Yet, this organization gave almost $2 million to fund anti-LGBTQ campaigns by the National Organization for Marriage, which is not tax deductible. On a survey of the charitable rankings between states, when religious contributions were not counted, New York went from 18th to 2nd and Pennsylvania went from 40th to 4th. (huffpost.com/entry/1835201)
When it comes to running foundations, Liberals do out-control Conservatives. In 2010, Liberal-controlled foundations had more assets than and gave away more than 10 times the Conservative-controlled foundations. (philanthropyroundtable.org)
Finally, churches have their own expenses thus limiting the benefit of their charitable gifts. For 2020, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Louisville budgeted 54 percent for salaries, 25 percent for operating expenses, 15 percent for work outside the parish (mainly the Episcopal Diocese of Kentucky) and 7 percent work inside the parish. Some of the parish and volunteer work could be considered charitable giving. My point is that many churches do have necessary high noncharitable expenses. (St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church Annual Report 2019)
As for the cost of Medicare for All over 10 years, if readers will go to berniesanders.com/issues/how-does-bernie-pay-his-major-plans/, Sanders details “How Does Bernie Pay for His Major Plans?”. Unfortunately, the cited source’s estimate of $32 trillion over 10 years price tag is a “little” low; Sanders’ predicts $47 trillion but at a savings of $5 trillion if we had kept our current dysfunctional healthcare system.
In answer to the question, “Anyone want to be forced to give up a massive chunk of their income?”, concerning that our low total tax revenue of 24 percent is 32nd out of 36, in the next paragraph of that same article, it stated that, “But those countries generally provide more extensive government services than the United States does.” Of the four types of taxes this figure was derived from, I thought it was interesting that the only tax that would be considered socialism was Social Security and, there, we were at 25 percent and the average was 26 percent.
Larry Farr, Jeffersonville
Vaccinations went smoothly
Recently, my wife and I both received both COVID vaccines and the whole process could not have gone any better for us. We are certainly thankful to all who were involved in this important process.
We began by registering for our appointments online. We each had 2 appointments and when we arrived at our vaccine location at the former Hobby Lobby on Lewis and Clark Pkwy, we were greeted by a volunteer who opened the door for us and directed us to the appropriate check in representative. Once checked in, we were directed to another location where we immediately received our shots. We then waited in an area for 15 minutes before leaving. The whole process took 20 minutes, at most.
At each stage, we were met with smiling faces and we received exceptional service. Neither of us have had any adverse effects from the shots and we both commented that we hardly felt the shot when it was administered. We would like to thank the volunteers and health care professionals who assisted us with this process. You are doing a great job and we appreciate you — You Are The Best!
Billie and Mickey Higdon, Clarksville
Voucher buildup defies logic
House Bill 1005, which would expand the Indiana Choice Scholarship Program and establish a new educational savings account, strikes me as odd at best.
This bill expands a voucher program to assist families who wish to send their children to private schools. A majority of these schools are religious institutions. A product of Catholic schools growing up I do respect such schools. Of course those I attended were not directly funded at taxpayer expense nor at the expense of the public schools.
But — the invariable "but" — this bill will further expand a voucher program that is already the most generous in the nation. At the same time our public school teachers are amongst the lowest paid in the country. Meanwhile, more accountability is being demanded of public schools while there is not equivalent assessment of private schools.
The disconnect in the logic is glaring.
Does our state really want education to improve? Bills such as this put the lie to that notion.
Shawn Clements, Charlestown
