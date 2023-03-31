An Open Letter Regarding the Censure of Public Officials
Last month, the Floyd County Republican Party made headlines following its censure of County Councilwoman Denise Konkle and reprimand of County Councilman Jim Freiberger. The alleged violation that these public officials committed was not a gross misconduct or an offensive statement, nor was it a proven unethical or illegal action. The offense was they voted for bipartisan leadership of the County Council. They had chosen to vote for Democrat County Councilman Brad Striegel over Republican Danny Short for Vice President.
This action, taken by the Floyd County Republican Party, was unprecedented in the modern history of Floyd County. Its effect was to reduce their capacity as an elected official to provide effective leadership for our community. It nullifies their freedom to represent the unique and varied interests of their constituents, to seek consensus on public issues, and to make a decision based of their view of the public good.
Our system of governance depends on the freedom of our public officials to evaluate and effectively weigh public questions, including the selection of leadership and board appointments. While platforms or partisan positions can reflect a party’s collective vision for its community, it should never be blindly substituted for the studied opinion of the individual elected.
Elected officials represent all their constituents, not simply those who voted for them. The Republican Party seems to have lost sight of this fact. In its zeal to punish its officeholders, it not only attempts to dictate their actions, but undermine the principle of representative Democracy and supplants its will for that of the voter. Undoubtedly, some Democrats cast votes for Ms. Konkle and Mr. Freiberger, just as some Republicans voted for Democrats Brad Stiegel and Tony Toran. Maintaining the ability to work collaboratively and bipartisanly thus is a prerequisite of service.
Indeed, some of the best moments in our political history have been when leaders find common ground, both internally in their party and through bipartisan collaboration. National examples include the Americans with Disabilities Act, support for landing a man on the moon, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and even the establishment of the U.S. Constitution through the Connecticut Compromise. In 2021, State Legislators came together to pass a bipartisan State Budget and local officials in the City of New Albany have worked to approve bipartisan municipal budgets, legislative redistricting, the construction of a new police station, and changes to zoning codes.
Political parties and their partisans may naturally disagree with the votes taken by its elected officials. If this discontent is unacceptable, the solution is to elect a new nominee during the next primary election. In the case of Ms. Konkle, Republican voters had that choice in the most recent 2022 election with the voters selecting Ms. Konkle over her challenger.
This incident serves as a clear difference between local Democrats and Republicans. Our Democratic Party values the opinions of our public officials and respects their judgment as they work to find solutions to our community’s challenges, including through bipartisan collaboration and conscious. In working together, we ensure that our community flourishes. We encourage those that share this belief to join us in this pursuit regardless of your political affiliation and hope this decision by Republicans will not scare elected officials away from bipartisan collaboration.
Respectfully Submitted by
The Floyd County Democratic Central Committee
Congress must act on gun violence
After another school shooting — this one in Tennessee with six people dead, three of them children, I am heartbroken and angry.
I want Sen. Young, Sen. Braun and Rep. Houchin to co-sponsor S. 25 /HR 698 —the Assault Weapons Ban Act of 2023 — and if they’re already co-sponsoring it, I want them to fight tooth and nail to get it passed. I am sickened by the lack of movement on these common sense gun bills. Americans are dying — children are being gunned down at school — and our government is weak. It is cowardly. It is failing us. We must do better.
Ericka Johnson
Sellersburg
