Why we need to reconsider nuclear power in Indiana
Two hundred-fifty permanent jobs lost in Southern Indiana, and 2260 megawatts of clean electricity a year never utilized. Indiana failed to capitalize on the most clean and efficient source of energy roughly 40 years ago; nuclear power.
Marble Hill would have generated clean electricity for hundreds of thousands of homes and kept major manufacturing facilities in Kentuckiana humming day and night. Solar and wind power are simply not enough when it comes to meeting Indiana’s electrical means, an issue that will be further exacerbated as electrical vehicles become a common sight on our roads. Indiana is losing its competitive edge in cheap electricity, a necessity to attract energy intensive manufacturing.
Five nuclear plants generate the same amount of electricity as (400 MW) natural gas power plants, 7,600 wind turbines or 3.7 million solar panels. Let me reiterate, there is no other energy source like nuclear power. America’s greatest economic adversary knows this, which is why in the next 15 years the Chinese are planning on building 150 new reactors. If we want to be competitive in manufacturing we must promote the development of new nuclear power plants.
Marble Hill was a lost opportunity, and unfortunately the Indiana State Assembly has decided to bet on small modular nuclear reactors with Senate Bill 271. These small modular reactors will never be economically viable for private utility companies until energy shortages become severe. Rather than wait for severe market conditions we should plan for the future now.
Either through private and public cooperation, or through fully controlled public utilities we need to be building new large scale nuclear facilities. If we want to witness the renaissance of Indiana manufacturing tomorrow we need to harness the atom today.
Zachary Perry
New Albany
Environmental stewardship a must
I’m a college conservative, and I recently had the opportunity to join Congressman Trey Hollingsworth, the Army Corps of Engineers, and fellow young Republicans on a field trip to see environmental impacts along the Ohio River. I cared about the environment before, but it was really eye-opening to see just how much damage increased storm surge and flooding - exacerbated by climate instability - is creating, at the expense of taxpayers and small businesses.
For this reason, I wanted to salute the Congressman and the rest of Indiana’s federal delegation for their continued leadership on this topic. They’ve been working to advance solutions that promote economic prosperity and environmental stewardship.
One great example is the Growing Climate Solutions Act (GCSA). Co-sponsored by Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young and Congressmen Hollingsworth and Jim Baird, this proposal would strengthen the private markets that pay farmers for their carbon-smart practices. This is good policy because it takes one of the pillars of the economy - our forward-thinking agricultural community – and boosts their efforts to deliver by creating the market conditions they need to continue innovating.
As Congress considers ways to achieve energy independence and safeguard our environment, it should consider zeroing in on U.S. industry and its ‘carbon advantage.’ American manufacturers produce things much more carbon-efficiently here in the United States - especially when compared to places like China or Russia - yet we get no benefit for that clean production. Policies that help account for and take advantage of the US carbon advantage are strategic in that it would prevent offshoring to countries with low environmental standards and boost domestic production.
Unleashing the ingenuity of our farmers, manufacturers, and innovators – that’s the way America can steward the planet we’re blessed to call home.
Lilly Carkuff
Jeffersonville
Indiana University Southeast, Class of 2024
Derby Dinner's Saturday Night Fever a must see
Phenomenal singing, engaging dancing, intriguing storyline and acting, Saturday Night Fever is a great remake of an iconic classic.
It transforms you to watching the movie and pulls you into the storyline as if you were there. The production definitely makes you want to get up and do the hustle. If you lived in the era, you are moving and grooving to the music, dancing to the beat and connecting with the characters through the performance. If you were born later, you will feel you were there as you relate to what happened with the characters.
How you you follow John Travolta and supporting cast, and do Saturday Night Fever justice? Go to Derby Dinner Playhouse and find out. It's a wonderful performance.
Cara Sajko
New Albany
