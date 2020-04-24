Letters to the Editor

COVID IS REAL. My husband is a homebody. Middle of March he found out that his business would be closed for awhile due to COVID. He was SO excited to not only be home, but have his social butterfly, dancing every night of the week wife, staying home with him because everything was closed. He went to the grocery store and gas station for supplies, then hunkered down at home like he was supposed to.
March 31 he got a fever. April 1 he called his doctor, and was video diagnosed with COVID. April 5th he asked me to take him to the hospital, because he was having trouble breathing. He spent his 45th birthday alone in the hospital — nurses sang to him. On April 11th I got the call that they had to intubate him. My 45-year-old husband spent the next 8 days battling for his life. He is a big, burly, strong man, and he is battling for his life. April 19th they got him off the vent. He didn’t remember his ride to the hospital, his stay before the tube. He has a long way to go before he gets to come home, but he did survive.
COVID is not a government conspiracy. It is not a disease that only effects the old. He was 44 and healthy and followed the rules. Be safe, stay home, social distance — remember you can be COVID positive without symptoms. You can cough at the store and give it to someone’s husband. It can happen to anyone.
Cindy Hellman, Clarksville
Announcing ‘30 For Change’ with Evan Stoner
All over the world people are searching for truth. Truth about life. Truth about government. Truth about ourselves. Unfortunately, a majority of the content we consume everyday on social media and in the national media is not truth. It’s biased. It’s agenda-driven. It’s meant to divide.
The truth is that there is no obstacle, no challenge, no issue that humanity cannot solve together. The truth is that there is much more that unites humanity than divides us. As Americans, we are in a unique and powerful position to lead the world in a mission of uplifting humanity.
In order for us to complete that mission, we must get our own house in order. Americans have been divided before just as we are now. The challenge is always realizing the importance of putting aside personal and political differences in order to find solutions together.
That is why I am proud to announce my first step in realizing this mission. I am launching a Podcast titled “30 For Change” to start a conversation among our nation’s leaders focused on issues related to re-establishing unity among the American people. Issues like the cycle of poverty, violence, and abuse. Issues like struggling public schools, homelessness, and hunger. Issues like group think, conformity, and uncivil discourse. Issues like hyper-partisanship, the politics of personal destruction, and gridlock. Issues like suicide, and self-harm. Issues that deal with war and peace. No issue is off limits. No person will be ignored. No voice will be silenced.
30 For Change is a 30-minute, bi-weekly podcast that engages and connects with the leaders, bridge-builders, change-makers, public servants, educators, healthcare professionals, students, and others who power our community and country.
We exist to engage, connect with, and inspire people from all walks of life who desire to uplift humanity, and make positive change in their community, country, and around the world. I hope you’ll join our journey to uplift humanity and work toward making the world a better place for all. Thank you.
Like 30 For Change on Facebook: 30 For Change
Follow 30 For Change on Twitter: @30forchangepod
Evan Stoner, Jeffersonville
Voters should reject NAFC schools referendum
Once again, a slim majority of our school board of trustees has abdicated their oversight role and chosen instead to lead from behind…basically rubber-stamping the requests and actions of the administration. The same administration that misled the public in 2016. Since certain board members believe that all spending is good spending, it is up to the voters to set things right.
We support our students, teachers, and staff, and we all want them to provide and receive a good education in safe facilities. That is precisely what we were promised by the administration during their last bond referendum in 2016, when they obtained an $87 million tax hike ($133M with interest). And safe facilities is what we already have, according to the top administrators during their town hall meeting at Prosser in January.
Now we’re told by the same administration and the blank check crowd on the school board that we need yet another major tax hike for safety’s sake. Why? In addition to their recent assurances that our schools are already safe, what has occurred at our newly constructed and hardened schools that would necessitate increasing your taxes by $25 million…if not more? Is there something dangerous occurring they’re not telling us about?
Aside from no apparent need or urgency, the administration does not seem quite sure how the requested funds would be spent. They just know they ‘need’ it, and need it now. There is far too much vagueness and lack of transparency in their proposal, if not intentional duplicity. Although they worded the ballot question to imply that their priority would be “(A) Additional School Resource Officers” (SROs…police officers on site) and “(B) Physical Safety and Security Improvements,” the truth is that such items constitute barely a third of their planned use of our money. The vast majority of their sought funding (almost 2/3) is actually intended for items “C” and “D” on their ballot question, i.e., social and emotional support personnel and training…rather than strengthening the security of the facilities.
Too much abuse of trust has tainted this administration’s handling of these bonds and referendums, including the disregard for the county’s taxpayers that voted for specified projects in 2016, not unfettered discretionary spending. Putting aside for now the questionable practices used to market the previous bond and its true costs to taxpayers, the fact remains that the administration has reneged on their assurances that unspent funds from those narrowly-approved projects would be returned to us…with the superintendent publicly affirming recently that they actually intend to spend every last dollar on discretionary projects not even considered by the voters, let alone approved by them…such as the new $3 million soccer field…the same cost they now claim is necessary per year for increased safety. Safety is important, but apparently not as important or urgent as adding another soccer field.
With a major recession now looming over our heads, it is imperative that the administration and the free-spenders on the school board reconsider their plan to drain another $25 million from county residents. Instead of rushing to grab barrels of money and then see how they can spend it, they need to come back with a more specific and reasonable proposal to address whatever currently-unspecified issues they feel warrant more resources. And they need to be more honest and open about their priorities.
Joseph Moore, Georgetown Township
