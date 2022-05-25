Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 85F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.