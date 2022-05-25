Reader criticizes senators over shootings
Senators Braun and Young,
Since you are oblivious to the harm Trump's comments and your "guns for everyone" policies have done, you, senators from Indiana, are partially responsible for the Buffalo killings.
Where in our Constitution does it say people can go on radio, tv, all social media and lie over and over like they are telling the truth? Warping young minds with racist speech and evil thoughts. And then make laws that give them the right to buy guns to complete their mission of hatred.
We know Trump erased truth from the minds of millions of people but what FCC rule says the media can continue to lie and lie and lie and of course, the more you lie, the more it seems like the truth. Young minds soak it up. They haven’t lived long enough to know right from wrong or lies from truth.
The 10 victims at TOPS in Buffalo who were gunned down by misguided information from the mouth of Tucker Carlson, FOX and others are dead.
And in the meantime, our two Indiana senators sit and twiddle their thumbs while embracing their "Guns for All" legislation. They are still scared of Trump and his evil ways.
They do not represent all the people of our great Hoosier state.
Jamey Abersold
New Albany
Abortion is a right
In response to: May 19, 2022 Howey Column: ’Any’ abortion restriction bill poised for General Assembly passage."
I read Mr. Howey’s article with interest, but I object to the placement of the word right when referring to abortion in scare quotes. The fact is that today, under current U.S. law, the right of a woman to terminate a pregnancy is a right, and is recognized as such in this jurisdiction, including Indiana. It seems that the author thinks it should not be and might be tipping his hand in an otherwise fairly objective piece. However, not only is the right to an abortion a right today, it should remain one in the future.
People are squeamish about abortion (perhaps another reason for the scare quotes?) but then people are squeamish about menstruation, pregnancy, child birth and breast-feeding too. Key events in women’s lives are treated as impolite to talk about, but somehow governments (mostly male) are more than happy to pass laws controlling and restricting them. Laws banning abortion are deeply sexist and fail to take into account the unique burden of pregnancy.
There is only one way to get a baby out of a woman’s body, and it requires blood and pain, even in the easiest of deliveries; and a woman’s body is permanently changed by the experience. Most mothers accept these changes gladly as the price of love for their kids, but imagine being forced to go through them by the government against your will. The tearing, the bleeding, the pain, the reduced opportunities, the risk to health and life, these might not be such easy burdens to bear. For example, I love being married (as may you), but if I had been forced into that union, with no choice over who I married and when, with no option to leave…? Probably not so much.Simply put, banning abortion takes away a woman’s right of control over her own body and replaces it with government control. It is not surprising that this is hard to see through all the clatter of the “abortion debate”, because women’s rights to bodily autonomy have always been hotly contested. The marital rape exception is just one example. This is a long-standing legal doctrine which held that a husband could not rape his wife (even if he held her down and forced her) because she had forfeited her right to bodily control when she consented to marry him. This defense to the crime of rape still existed in Indiana law until it was repealed in 1998. (Yes, 1998). History is full of other such examples. We need a new language in human rights, one that takes into account that the burden and risk of human reproduction falls entirely on women, and no person should be forced against their will into taking on that burden by the government. The loss of abortion rights in the U.S. will turn the clock back to a time when women’s bodies were considered legally the property of others - in this case, the government. It will be a tragedy for women and their families, causing untold harm and misery, and it is past time that we saw that clearly.
Sophie Clayton
Floyds Knobs
