Letters to the Editor

Reject NAFC referendum
Haven’t seen Parts Two and Three on “Schools Safety: A Global and Societal View” from NAFCS Superintendent Brad Snyder. Our world has changed quite a bit since his Friday, March 13, guest column.
In looking over the proposal on the NAFCS website, it would appear that only ONE additional Resource Officer is guaranteed, the bulk of the tax proposal would be spent on additional school counselors and a social worker. I do not think these positions should be included in “school safety” measures. “Global” and “societal” measures should not be a part of the NAFCS’ concerns. Education should be the focus of the NAFCS system. Period. Referrals for mental health resources can and should be made, outside of the school system. Mental health professionals can always make their progress/prognosis available to the school.
Mr. Snyder brought up Columbine, the first school mass shooting. Mr. Snyder brought up Sandy Hook, where a 20-year-old man obtained entry to a school without resource officers. Parkland had a resource officer that didn’t want to enter the school, he was too close to retirement. It seems as if Mr. Snyder is trying to adopt the failed politically correct policies of Parkland. He shouldn’t. The school system is more responsible for Parkland than the resource officer who didn’t want to enter the school. I would encourage everyone to find and read “Why Meadow Died” by Andrew Pollack, a Parkland parent. You learn that the Parkland shooting was almost inevitable because of the school policies of Parkland.
Mr. Snyder talks about providing help for troubled students, but what about the majority of students that are not troubled. If there are troubled students, they should be given laptops and asked to complete their studies online. They should not be in the school buildings. Period. If anything, we have learned that distance learning is available.
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, it is unconscionable for NAFCS to ask for additional money at this time. Period. No one has it to give, we are tapped out for the foreseeable future. We also need to have a serious discussion with the School Board with the inequity of taxation for NAFCS. If I read their public notice correctly, not all Townships are taxed at the same rate. Why? Is it a conscious attempt to redistribute money amongst property owners? NAFCS should have their proposed budget and actual budget posted on their website. They should also be posting on their website when the State of Indiana comes back to them for changes and clarifications. From the way I read the proposed budget, if you live in Franklin Township, 71 percent of your property tax money goes to NAFCS. If you live in New Albany, 35 percent of your property tax money goes to NAFCS. Is that correct, Mr. Snyder? Why the inequity? Should it not all be the same?
ONE additional Resource Officer hired is not worth the money Mr. Snyder is asking for. No money is proposed interested teachers to receive firearm training or pay for their concealed carry licenses. Only additional school counselors and social workers. Granted, there not enough school counselors. There were not enough school counselors when my son was there eight years ago. I’m sure it hasn’t changed. But, we have gained more big paying positions at the Corporation building. Additional counselors is a separate staffing issue.
It is very clear why the mental health component was stripped from the School Safety Bill. It should not have been there to begin with. Our public schools cannot continue with this culture of ideology and attempt to mainstream mentally unstable students. Especially at the expense of property owners. Vote NO to the proposed School Referendum.
Elizabeth Madden, Georgetown
Writer doubts candidate’s slogan
Election time again brings out adds for those running for office. An add that caught my attention is attorney Dan Moore’s for Circuit Court #1 HIGHER VALUES. I don’t know Mr. Moore personally, but I know of him. In May 2004 my wife hired him to represent her in a divorce. The contract she entered into with Mr. Moore was a flat fee of $15,000 to handle the divorce start to finish. In May of 2005 he requested an additional $5,000 and again in April 2006 requested another $1,500. After many delays the job was never finished by Mr Moore and she had to find another attorney.
In November 2009 she filed a complaint against Mr. Moore with the Indiana Supreme Court (case No. 10S00-0905-DI-227). The court found that Mr. Moore was in violation of “Charging an unreasonable fee” ($15,000) and then adding more charges, $5,000 and $1,500 to the original fee.
The Indiana Supreme Court ruled his punishment be a public reprimand for his “professional misconduct” which was reported in the News and Tribune. The court did not order Mr. Moore to refund any fees. That seems to me to be “The System Taking Care of its Own.”
In April of 2010 my wife filed a claim against Mr. Moore in the Small Claims Court requesting $6,000, the maximum allowed by the small claims court. The court surprisingly ruled in favor of Mr. Moore despite the ruling of the Indiana Supreme Court. Again “The System Taking Care of its Own.”
My question: Would the election of Dan Moore equal HIGHER VALUES for Circuit Court #1?
Pete Gibson, Jeffersonville
