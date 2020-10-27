Why I’m voting for Ronau
I would like to express my excitement and admiration for candidate Misty Ronau for NAFC School Board. Misty brings a fresh outlook and intellectual mindset to this position. She is a dedicated volunteer and spokesperson for adults and especially children.
Misty is a tireless advocate for what she believes and for the betterment of our K-12 students. Knowing Misty and knowing the qualities she possesses I can’t think of a better candidate for the School Board. But another quality that she has is that she has a child in the system. That insight and constant feedback from a student as well makes her a unique candidate and representative for the New Albany Floyd County School Board.
As one that represents a sizable collective myself, I think Misty is what this board needs. So on Election Day (Nov 3.) or even today vote Misty Ronau for School Board. I already did on the first day of early voting!
Pat McLaughlin, New Albany
Ronau the right choice for school board
I encourage my neighbors in Floyd County to vote for Misty Ronau for NAFC School Board District 4.
Misty is a fearless leader, not afraid to dive deep into conversations about complex topics. During her work on the safety referendum, I watched her answer questions regarding legislation, intricate funding structures, and services provided by schools at a moment’s notice, and with patience and clarity for anyone who had questions. I witnessed her handle dissenting opinions with respect and grace, and offer resources for anyone willing to explore unfamiliar topics.
Misty is smart and has a professional background and an education that makes her a uniquely skilled resource coordinator and able to work cooperatively to make space for everyone to do their best.
Misty has a good grasp of the challenges of funding and a strong business acumen. She is able to manage multiple competing priorities and will be able to walk others through understanding the impact of policy and budgetary decision-making. With an annual budget of approximately $140 million dollars and as a major local employer, NAFC School Corporation absolutely must have a Board able to work cooperatively and professionally.
Misty is an ardent public education advocate and Title 1 champion. Anyone who regularly attends school board meetings has witnessed this firsthand for years. Misty earned the endorsement of our NAFC Education Association and the overwhelming vocal support of our teachers. During the November 2019 school board meeting regarding Red for Ed, Misty provided clear and passionate support for public education (https://youtu.be/5RDtwpIwAf8 minute 3:45).
Misty has developed a strong relationship with teachers, staff and administration across the entire district as well as with service organizations throughout Floyd County through the development of her incredible service organization NAFCS Community Connection. This has allowed her access to understand the strengths and challenges faced by schools, teachers, and service providers.
In everything she does, she serves children and families and strives to strengthen the community. Misty is the clear choice for this position. Please join me in supporting Misty Ronau for NAFC School Board District 4 by casting your vote for her on or before Nov. 3.
Melissa S. Fry Konty, Georgetown
Adams brings stability to judgeship
I am a retired Clark County court reporter interested in seeing that we have the best possible people in positions of judicial authority. I note that incumbent Judge Andrew Adams’ opponent promises to bring stability to Circuit Court No. 1 and focus on the future.
What does stability mean if not the continuation of a smooth-running system in which public defenders, prosecutors and civil attorneys all have confidence in the fairness and competence of the judge? A good measure of stability is the number of motions for change of judge generated by concern for the judge’s competence or ability to be fair, patient and respectful to those who appear before him.
In the 10 months of 2020 since Judge Andrew Adams returned to the bench in Clark Circuit Court No. 1, there have been no motions by either defense attorneys or prosecutors for a change of judge in any criminal cases. Zero! Not one! There have been only two motions for change of judge in civil cases filed in his court, a much lower number of such requests than routinely made in most courts in most years for various reasons. One of those two motions was by Mr. Moore.
Rather than cases being transferred out of Circuit Court 1 for any concern about the judge’s ability to be fair, more cases than ever are being transferred in to Judge Adams’ court. Prosecutors and defense attorneys alike seek to transfer criminal cases to Judge Adams’ court to give their clients and defendants a better chance for successful rehabilitation through the addictions and mental health treatment programs Judge Adams works so hard to maintain and keep successful.
The suggestion made by his opponent that Judge Adams’ court is lacking in “stability” is false. When prosecutors, defense attorneys, and civil lawyers show such confidence in a judge, the only threat to stability is the possibility that such a well-respected judge might be replaced by someone who lacks the qualities that have earned Judge Adams such a high degree of confidence among the attorneys most familiar with his work.
Likewise, if voters seek a forward-looking judge, they should realize that Judge Adams’ work in Veterans’ Treatment Court, in partnership with Judge Granger, and similar programs for non-veterans is cutting-edge judicial leadership. Such programs offer our best hope for rescuing our brothers and sisters dealing with the demon of addiction or the challenge of mental illness. I have not seen or heard Mr. Moore promise to continue these life-saving initiatives of Judge Adams. If these programs are no longer supported by a fully involved judge of proven commitment, our court system will be hurtling backwards towards “lock them up and throw away the key,” not moving forward with modern best practices in rehabilitation.
Working with well-behaved high school students and scouts as Mr. Moore has done is a great thing. But Circuit 1 is not the juvenile jurisdiction court and the ease and pleasure of occasionally doing such projects is not to be compared with the grinding daily work of maintaining a drug treatment court for adult offenders. Working with such fine youth would be like a welcome vacation for Judge Adams.
Finally, whoever is elected or re-elected to this position will have to work in harmony with all the other judges on the local board chaired by Chief Administrative Judge Vicki Carmichael. Judge Adams has excellent working relationships with all the other judges. Mr. Moore cannot say as much. No cooperation-No peace in our local judicial system. If you want stability, teamwork and continued progress vote for Judge Adams.
Janet L. Vonderhaar, Jeffersonville
